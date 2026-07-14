Building a future where rewarding work is accessible for all.

Shaw Trust is a leading employment charity. Each year we support hundreds of thousands of people to achieve their full potential.

We help people find and keep meaningful jobs. We provide education and training for those starting out and those looking to progress in their jobs. We champion community health and wellbeing to improve all aspects of life and help people into work. We support businesses to become better workplaces. And as the largest not-for-profit residential children’s home provider, we’re improving outcomes for looked after children.

Through strategic partnerships and innovation, we make sure our services put people’s needs first. We’re proud to say that everything we do creates real and lasting social value in the communities we support across the UK.

What we do

As the largest charitably owned residential children’s home provider in the UK, we’re passionate about changing the way children’s care is provided. We provide nurturing and caring homes for children - Shaw Trust

Youth Services - Everyone deserves a brighter future. We support young people to achieve their potential, whatever their starting point We support young people to realise their potential - Shaw Trust

We understand how important it is for everyone to have good work. Helping people into the workplace is a vital service for individuals and their families. It also strengthens communities, helps businesses to thrive and supports the economy. We support people to get good work - Shaw Trust

Support and connection to our community are vital during the tough times. That’s why we provide high quality community health and wellbeing support to people and communities across the UK. We improve community health and wellbeing - Shaw Trust

Shaw Trust believes that work is one of the best ways for people to live a full and independent life. That includes supporting organisations to recruit people from disadvantaged and diverse backgrounds. We help businesses become better workplaces - Shaw Trust

We support people to rebuild their lives after custody. Justice means holding people accountable for their crimes. But it also means giving offenders a fair chance to rebuild their lives after serving their sentence. We support rehabilitation - Shaw Trust

Home - Shaw Trust

Contact - Shaw Trust

tel:0300 30 33 111

customercare@shaw-trust.org.uk

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