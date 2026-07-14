Communities and businesses invited to make the most of Tour of Britain opportunity 

Local councils, community groups and small and medium-sized businesses are invited to an online event to help them make the most of the upcoming Tour of Britain Women race in Warwickshire. ...

Local councils, community groups and small and medium-sized businesses are invited to an online event to help them make the most of the upcoming Tour of Britain Women race in Warwickshire.

Hosted by Warwickshire County Council and taking place on Microsoft Teams on Tuesday 4 August at 6pm, the session will focus on the opportunities it will bring to local businesses and communities, whilst also giving attendees practical information about the race on Sunday 23 August, including the latest information on timings and road closures.

The Tour of Britain Women’s race is expected to attract significant numbers of visitors and generate increased footfall across Warwickshire. This presents a valuable opportunity for local businesses to boost trade and for communities to showcase what their area has to offer.

During the session, attendees will hear ideas and examples of how they can get involved, from organising local activities and events to creating a welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere that encourages people to stay longer and explore. The Council will also outline how it can support local efforts to maximise the benefits of the event.

Cllr Rob Howard, Portfolio Holder for Economy and Rural Development, said:

“The Tour of Britain is a fantastic opportunity for Warwickshire. It’s not just about the race itself, but the wider benefits it can bring to our towns and villages.

“We want to help local businesses and communities make the most of the extra visitors and attention the event will bring. Whether it’s increasing footfall, showcasing local offer, or simply creating a great day for residents and families, there is a real opportunity here.

“This session is about sharing practical ideas and making sure people feel confident and supported to get involved.”

The event is open to everyone and is particularly aimed at those looking to organise activities, support the race locally, or understand how they can benefit from the increased profile the Tour will bring to Warwickshire.

To find out more and book a place, visit the event booking page.