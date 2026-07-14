Supporting the adult social care sector

Established in 2001, Skills for Care is the only national charity focused on building a stronger workforce for the quality adult social care we all need. We work with employers, Government and partners to ensure social care has the right people, skills and support required to deliver the highest quality care and support now and in the future.

Our role is to work across the whole system to understand the key drivers of workforce change using insight, data and evidence. We provide managers and those involved in the delivery of social care with guidance on best practice, tools, resources and intelligence to support workforce recruitment, capabilities, and culture. This combination of strategic and operational activity is the cornerstone of our reach and insight into the sector.

Our vision is of a fair and just society where people can access the advice, care and support they need to live life to the fullest. We know that we can’t deliver this without collaboration – one of our core values. By working with our partners we’re able to bring together a vast array of expertise, support, and influence – which in turn increases the impact and reach of our work. Convening and developing networks is one of our core strengths.

We have resources and information for individual employers, personal assistants (PAs) and supporting organisations for people employing their own care as well as resources to support people in a PA role and organisations who support both individual employers and PAs. Support for individual employers and PAs

Registered managers provide the best care for the people they support and their workforce. We offer support and information for all registered managers and front-line managers. Support for registered managers

Investing in the development of your workforce is important to ensure your workers develop the right skills and knowledge to deliver high quality care and support. Funding

The Training Hub by Skills for Care: The only training built by the people who write the standards - building confident teams and delivering real impact in social care. The Training Hub by Skills for Care

At Skills for Care we’re committed to supporting the adult social care workforce to lead, deliver and grow.

Our locality managers work with adult social care providers at a local level, as well as a wide range of other partners within the local health and care systems.

They’re available to answer queries and questions on a range of topics such as:

workforce development, including funding available

workforce planning

workforce wellbeing

support and guidance for registered managers

recruitment and retention initiatives

integration and working with health.

Locality managers can signpost you to information relevant to your needs, share best practice and can connect you with local groups, networks and events you may find useful.

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