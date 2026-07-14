Leamington Spa

We are a loving, lively evangelical Anglican church with a passion for God, a vision to see lives transformed and a mission to impact the world around us with the Good News of Jesus Christ.

CAP Debt Centre & Financial Freedom

We have teamed up with Christians Against Poverty (CAP); An award-winning, international Debt Counselling charity to deliver high-quality debt advice and support for anyone who is in debt. We are on a mission to release families from grinding poverty.

St Mary's Church Leamington Spa : CAP and Financial Freedom

A foodbank session is open every week day which people with a valid voucher can access to get enough food to feed themselves and their families for three days. Below are the locations of each session:

Wednesday 1pm – 3pm St. Mary’s Church, St. Mary’s Road, Leamington Spa CV31 1JW

St Mary's Church, St Mary's Road,

Leamington Spa, Warwickshire CV31 1JW

Email: office@stmarysleamington.com

Tel: 01926 778505

St Mary's Church Leamington Spa

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St Marys Leamington - YouTube