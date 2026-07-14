Cost of Living Support

Stratford-on-Avon District Council is committed to helping you access the right information and services. We know these are difficult times for people and that many of you worry about your money, the cost of living and not being able to pay bills which can impact on your wellbeing.

Please use our referral form to access free help and support with money or housing issues, training, finding a job and general wellbeing.

If you say yes to any of the questions in the form we will refer your details and the information you provide to the appropriate District Council department or partner organisation. You will be contacted and offered help directly by The Council or the relevant partner organisation. Customer Referral Form | Stratford-on-Avon District Council

Cost of Living Support | Stratford-on-Avon District Council