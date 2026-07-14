Explore beautiful Stratford with free parking at the Park and Ride

Free parking at Stratford Park and Ride from 1 August until 31 August.

Visitors to the beautiful market town of Stratford-upon-Avon are being invited to take advantage of free parking offered by the Stratford Park and Ride this summer, which is available from 1 August until 31 August.

The Park and Ride bus service runs seven days a week to ensure that everyone - from dog owners and couples to families and tourist groups - can make the most of this easy and relaxing journey into the historic town centre.

The buses operate Monday to Saturday from 7.30am with the last bus returning from the town centre at 7.30pm. On Sundays the service starts at 10am with the last bus returning at 6.55pm. The car park is open daily and has more than 700 parking spaces available.

Visitors can find the car park along Bishopton Lane (CV37 0RJ) with easy access from the roundabout with the A46 and the A3400 Birmingham Road. Once onsite, there is a passenger terminal with seating and generous roof cover to protect visitors from the elements.

The Park and Ride buses run every 15 minutes for most of each day, and the journey from the car park into the town centre takes approximately 10-12 minutes.

Cllr Stephen Shaw, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, said: “We are excited to offer free parking at Stratford Park and Ride this summer. Last year, we saw a significant increase in users during the summer months, as visitors discovered how convenient, user-friendly, and low-cost it is for a day trip to Stratford-upon-Avon.

"This year, we aim to make it even easier for people to explore the town while supporting a reduction in traffic congestion in the town centre.”

To find out more about Stratford Park and Ride car park and bus service, visit: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/stratfordparkridesummer25