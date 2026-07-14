SupportLine is particularly aimed at those who are isolated, at risk, vulnerable and victims of any form of abuse.
Welcome to SupportLine
We offer confidential emotional support to children, young adults and adults who reside in the UK, by telephone, email and post. We work with callers to develop healthy, positive coping strategies, an inner feeling of strength and increased self esteem to encourage healing, recovery and moving forward with life.
We also keep details of counsellors, agencies and support groups throughout the UK.
SupportLine is particularly aimed at those who are isolated, at risk, vulnerable and victims of any form of abuse.
SupportLine specialises in providing emotional support for adult survivors of childhood sexual abuse and anyone who has been raped/sexually assaulted.
We also deal with a number of associated issues such as depression, anxiety, self harm, eating disorders, mental health.
We receive many referrals via NAPAC (National Association for People Abused in Childhood) who give our number on a regular basis to survivors who are in need of emotional support and help. SupportLine was one of the agencies which the BBC Audience Lines used as a source of referral to accompany its series of programmes "Hunt for Britain's Paedophiles".
We were used also by BBC Audience Lines to support callers after the Panorama programme on Paedophiles grooming young children over the internet and also after the programme on the Magdalene Laundries highlighting the abuse of young people and programmes relating to Jimmy Savile. Our number has also been given to callers who have contacted the New Scotland Yard Anti-Paedophile Unit and used by other Police Forces as a means of support for survivors of childhood sexual abuse.
Problems:
- Problems A-Z
- Abortion
- Advocacy
- Alcohol
- Anger Management
- Anti social behaviour
- Anxiety
- Armed Services and Ex Services
- Assertiveness
- Autism / HFA/Autism Spectrum Disorder
- Benefits
- Bereavement
- Bereavement Pets
- Bullying - Cyber Bullying
- Bullying at school
- Bullying in the workplace
- Cancer
- Carers
- Child abuse
- Child abuse - Survivors
- Complementary medicine
- Consumer
- Coronavirus - COVID 19
- Cost of Living Crisis
- Counselling
- Debt / Finance
- Depression
- Disability
- Domestic Abuse
- Drugs
- Eating Disorders - Anorexia and Bulimia
- Education
- Ethnic Minority Groups
- Exam stress
- Farming Community
- Forced Marriages
- Gambling
- Gender Identity
- Hate Crime
- Health
- Homeless / Housing/Runaways
- Human Trafficking/Modern Slavery/Exploitation
- Internet Safety
- Learning Disability
- Legal Advice
- Live your dreams
- Loneliness
- Mens Support
- Mental Health
- Mindfulness
- Offenders & Family Support
- Older People
- Pain Support
- Parents (Talking To)
- Power To Change
- Pregnancy / Infertility Support
- Rape and Sexual Assault
- Refugees / Asylum-Seekers
- Relationships / Family
- Scams
- Self Esteem / Self Confidence
- Self Help
- Self injury / Self harm
- Sexuality
- Sleep Difficulties
- Stalking and harassment
- Street Safety
- Stress
- Suicide
- Support Children & Young People
- Survival Guides
- Terminal Illness
- Trauma
- Unemployment
- Victim Support
- Volunteering
SupportLine - Confidential Emotional Support for Children, Young Adults and Adults
Helpline: 01708 765200
Email: info@supportline.org.uk