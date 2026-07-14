SupportLine is particularly aimed at those who are isolated, at risk, vulnerable and victims of any form of abuse.

Welcome to SupportLine

We offer confidential emotional support to children, young adults and adults who reside in the UK, by telephone, email and post. We work with callers to develop healthy, positive coping strategies, an inner feeling of strength and increased self esteem to encourage healing, recovery and moving forward with life.

We also keep details of counsellors, agencies and support groups throughout the UK.

SupportLine is particularly aimed at those who are isolated, at risk, vulnerable and victims of any form of abuse.

SupportLine specialises in providing emotional support for adult survivors of childhood sexual abuse and anyone who has been raped/sexually assaulted.

We also deal with a number of associated issues such as depression, anxiety, self harm, eating disorders, mental health.

We receive many referrals via NAPAC (National Association for People Abused in Childhood) who give our number on a regular basis to survivors who are in need of emotional support and help. SupportLine was one of the agencies which the BBC Audience Lines used as a source of referral to accompany its series of programmes "Hunt for Britain's Paedophiles".

We were used also by BBC Audience Lines to support callers after the Panorama programme on Paedophiles grooming young children over the internet and also after the programme on the Magdalene Laundries highlighting the abuse of young people and programmes relating to Jimmy Savile. Our number has also been given to callers who have contacted the New Scotland Yard Anti-Paedophile Unit and used by other Police Forces as a means of support for survivors of childhood sexual abuse.

Problems:

SupportLine - Confidential Emotional Support for Children, Young Adults and Adults

Helpline: 01708 765200

Email: info@supportline.org.uk

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