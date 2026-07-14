Warwickshire

What is abuse?

Domestic abuse is physical, sexual, psychological, emotional or financial abuse that usually takes place within the home, and is perpetrated by a partner, ex-partner, family member or carer.

What is abuse? – Talk2Someone

Walk with us - Warwickshire Police

Join us and let us know any issue or concerns you have so we can work to improve the safety of our spaces.

Walk with us - Warwickshire Police – Talk2Someone

Links to Support Services

Support services – Talk2Someone

Harmful practices: advice and support

Harmful practices: advice and support – Talk2Someone

Professionals - The information you need

Find out more about referring clients to our Warwickshire Domestic Violence and Abuse Service, referrals to MARAC and the training that we provide.

Professionals – Talk2Someone

Covering your tracks

Helping you to stay safe online, including private browsing and cookies.

Covering your tracks – Talk2Someone

Reporting abuse

There are lots of people you can report abuse to, from charities to sexual assault referral centres and the police.

Reporting abuse – Talk2Someone

Clare’s Law Explained

Clare’s Law – officially called the Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme (DVDS) – is a police scheme that lets you find out if someone has a history of being violent or abusive. Its purpose is to help protect people from harm by allowing them to get information that could help them make safer choices about their relationships.

Clare's Law – Talk2Someone

HELPLINE: 0800 4081552

Talk 2 someone – Talk2Someone