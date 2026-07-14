Talk 2 Someone

Warwickshire
What is abuse?
Domestic abuse is physical, sexual, psychological, emotional or financial abuse that usually takes place within the home, and is perpetrated by a partner, ex-partner, family member or carer.
Walk with us - Warwickshire Police
Join us and let us know any issue or concerns you have so we can work to improve the safety of our spaces.
Walk with us - Warwickshire Police – Talk2Someone
Links to Support Services
Support services – Talk2Someone
Harmful practices: advice and support
Harmful practices: advice and support – Talk2Someone
Professionals - The information you need
Find out more about referring clients to our Warwickshire Domestic Violence and Abuse Service, referrals to MARAC and the training that we provide.
Covering your tracks
Helping you to stay safe online, including private browsing and cookies.
Covering your tracks – Talk2Someone
Reporting abuse
There are lots of people you can report abuse to, from charities to sexual assault referral centres and the police.
Reporting abuse – Talk2Someone
Clare’s Law Explained
Clare’s Law – officially called the Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme (DVDS) – is a police scheme that lets you find out if someone has a history of being violent or abusive. Its purpose is to help protect people from harm by allowing them to get information that could help them make safer choices about their relationships.
HELPLINE: 0800 4081552