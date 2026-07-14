Building stronger communities
The Gap is a successful community development project based in North Warwick which aims to:
- Maintain an active community centre, in partnership with a wide range of organisations, to help deliver the support the community needs;
- Support and benefit the residents of the Percy and Emscote estates, and the wider Warwick District, through providing a wide range of social facilities and support.
What's On?
Timetable | Discover Community Events Today — The Gap Warwick
We work with young people from 7 to 11 years old (Juniors) and 11 to 16 years old (Seniors) delivering a wide range of activities that are fun, creative and engaging. Young People | Get Active Today - Join Us Now — The Gap Warwick
We believe that everyone has the right of living the best life they can. Our Older Adults programme aims to improve the overall wellbeing of people aged 60+ Older Adults | Engage & Thrive Today — The Gap Warwick
We believe people are better together. We aim to support local residents throughout their life, from birth to old age, by providing a safe, friendly place to meet each other. Community | Join Community Support Today — The Gap Warwick
The Gap Warwick | Join Our Community Today
The Gap Warwick,
39 Oakwood Grove,
Warwick,
CV34 5TD
On the No. 1 bus route.
Room hire and general inquiry – Amanda Burford (Centre Manager) admin@thegapwarwick.org
Young People – Jane Lisle-Holmes (Youth Development Manager)
jane.lisle-holmes@thegapwarwick.org
Older Adults – Maria Tongue (Older Adults Activities Manager) maria.tongue@thegapwarwick.org
Community – Sophie di Gesso (Community Development Manager) sophie.digesso@thegapwarwick.org
(30) The Gap Warwick Percy Estates Community Projects Ltd.: Overview | LinkedIn