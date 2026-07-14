The Gap

The Gap Community Centre logo

Building stronger communities

The Gap is a successful community development project based in North Warwick which aims to:

  • Maintain an active community centre, in partnership with a wide range of organisations, to help deliver the support the community needs;
  • Support and benefit the residents of the Percy and Emscote estates, and the wider Warwick District, through providing a wide range of social facilities and support.

 

What's On?

Timetable | Discover Community Events Today — The Gap Warwick

We work with young people from 7 to 11 years old (Juniors) and 11 to 16 years old (Seniors) delivering a wide range of activities that are fun, creative and engaging. Young People | Get Active Today - Join Us Now — The Gap Warwick

We believe that everyone has the right of living the best life they can. Our Older Adults programme aims to improve the overall wellbeing of people aged 60+ Older Adults | Engage & Thrive Today — The Gap Warwick

We believe people are better together. We aim to support local residents throughout their life, from birth to old age, by providing a safe, friendly place to meet each other. Community | Join Community Support Today — The Gap Warwick

 

The Gap Warwick | Join Our Community Today

01926 494200

admin@thegapwarwick.org

The Gap Warwick,
39 Oakwood Grove,
Warwick,
CV34 5TD

On the No. 1 bus route.

Room hire and general inquiry – Amanda Burford (Centre Manager) admin@thegapwarwick.org

Young People – Jane Lisle-Holmes (Youth Development Manager)
jane.lisle-holmes@thegapwarwick.org

Older Adults – Maria Tongue (Older Adults Activities Manager) maria.tongue@thegapwarwick.org

Community – Sophie di Gesso (Community Development Manager) sophie.digesso@thegapwarwick.org

 

(1) Facebook

(30) The Gap Warwick Percy Estates Community Projects Ltd.: Overview | LinkedIn

Published: 14th July 2026

Warwickshire County Council News RSS feed
Update cookies preferences