We work to empower women, amplify their voices, and shape systems to unlock potential, drive inclusive growth, and create lasting change.

For over three decades, The Women’s Organisation has worked to design, shape and implement high-impact, innovative partnership programmes at local, national, and international levels. Today, we are recognised not only as a provider, but as a developer, unifier, and collaborator of social and economic development. We pride ourselves on bringing together partners, insight, and resources to design solutions that create lasting impact.

At the heart of our work are women, their lived experiences, and the communities they are part of. This is why we work alongside policymakers, institutions, and communities to address the structural inequalities that shape opportunity and outcomes that supports women’s economic development. By combining robust evidence with lived experience, we ensure that the voices of those most affected are not only heard but actively shape the design, delivery, and evaluation of programmes and policy.

Women’s Workplace Wellness Programme

In addition, a central part of our work is the Women’s Workplace Wellness Programme. This initiative helps employers and employees build healthier, more inclusive workplaces together. Notably, we designed the programme in response to clear evidence that traditional wellbeing schemes often overlook women’s specific health needs.

Key features of the programme:

Education: We provide awareness on issues surrounding reproductive health, including menopause and mental health.

Training: We train workplace champions to create a positive culture.

Policy Development: We help create gender-fair policies, such as flexible working and supportive management practices.

Practical Tools: Organisations can review and improve their support with a gender focus.

The Women's Organisation | Women's Economic Development

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