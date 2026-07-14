Working alongside people on their journey towards better mental wellbeing and independent lives.

Together offers a wide variety of support to people experiencing mental distress who use our services. Our staff work alongside them on their journey towards better mental wellbeing.

Our services meet the different needs of approximately 1,000 adults a month and focus in 4 different service delivery areas. They include one-to-one support in the community, accommodation services, advocacy and supporting people in criminal justice settings who have experienced mental distress.

Accommodation Based Services

Having a suitable place to live is central to the support we provide to people who experience mental distress. We offer a range of accommodation based support to cater to different needs. This includes 24-hour CQC-registered residential services and supported accommodation.

Accommodation - Together for Mental Wellbeing

Advocacy Services

Through our Advocacy work, we represent people who experience mental distress to their communities and to specialist and secure hospitals.

Advocacy - Together for Mental Wellbeing

Criminal Justice Services

We provide Criminal Justice Mental Health services by working with legal agencies, such as the courts and probation services, to make sure people who experience mental distress are appropriately supported within the Criminal Justice System.

Criminal Justice - Together for Mental Wellbeing

Community Based Services

Our model of personalised community support, provides individually-tailored support that allows people to lead their own journey to better wellbeing.

Community Support - Together for Mental Wellbeing

Home - Together for Mental Wellbeing

Tel: 020 7780 7300

Email: contact-us@together-uk.org

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