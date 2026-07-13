Warwickshire County Council unites with partners to raise awareness of honour-based abuse

Warwickshire County Council is joining organisations across the county to mark the National Day of Remembrance for Victims of Honour-Based Abuse on 14 July.

It's important to recognise the signs of abuse and ensuring those affected know where to seek support. Honour-based abuse is a form of domestic abuse that is carried out in the belief that a person has brought shame or dishonour on their family or community. It can affect people of any age, gender, sexuality, culture or faith.

The abuse can take many forms, including forced marriage, female genital mutilation (FGM), coercive control, emotional abuse, threats, intimidation, physical violence and, in some cases, so-called honour-based killings.

The awareness day comes at a time when the law is being strengthened through a new legal definition of honour-based abuse and updated guidance for frontline professionals, helping agencies identify victims earlier and provide more effective support.

Other developments include:

A national programme to improve how police assess risk from honour-based abuse offenders.

Increased training for teachers, police officers, social workers and healthcare professionals to help spot warning signs earlier.

New work to better understand the prevalence of honour-based abuse and encourage more victims to come forward.

Updated CPS guidance recognising emerging forms of abuse linked to honour-based abuse, including dowry abuse, immigration-related exploitation, transnational marriage abandonment and spiritual abuse. *

Held annually on 14 July, the day commemorates Shafilea Ahmed, who was murdered after resisting a forced marriage. Her story helped bring national attention to the devastating impact of so-called honour-based abuse and the importance of protecting those at risk.

Councillor Anne-Marie Sonko, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health at Warwickshire County Council, said: "Honour-based abuse can have a profound impact on individuals and families, leaving victims feeling isolated, frightened and unable to seek help.”

She added: “By marking this day, we want to raise awareness of a type of abuse that often remains hidden and reassure anyone affected that support is available. We work closely with local and national partners to help people access specialist advice and protection, enabling them to live safely and independently. Everyone has the right to make their own choices about their future, free from abuse, coercion and fear."

Honour-based abuse is often hidden, therefore it can be difficult to identify. Some potential warning signs include:

Being withdrawn from education, employment or social activities

Sudden restrictions on a person's freedom or independence

Signs of emotional distress, anxiety, depression or self-harm

Family members exerting excessive control over relationships and life choices

Concerns about a planned trip abroad

A family history of forced marriage or FGM

Disclosure of domestic abuse within the home

Residents are encouraged to learn more about honour-based abuse and access local support through Talk2Someone, Warwickshire's online support service for domestic abuse and harmful practices.

For help and advice, visit www.talk2someone.org.uk and select Harmful Practices.

Further support

West Midlands Forced Marriage and Honour-Based Abuse 24-Hour Free Helpline

0800 953 9777

Forced Marriage Unit

020 7008 0151

fmu@fcdo.gov.uk

www.gov.uk/guidance/forced-marriage

Karma Nirvana

0800 5999 247

www.karmanirvana.org.uk

NSPCC FGM Helpline

0800 028 3550

help@nspcc.org.uk

www.nspcc.org.uk

Anyone concerned about honour-based abuse or forced marriage can contact Warwickshire Police on 101. In an emergency, always call 999.