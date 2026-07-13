Families invited to free water safety day as summer holidays begin 

Families are encouraged to kick-start the school summer holidays by attending a free Community Water Safety Day in support of World Drowning Prevention Day.

The event will take place on Saturday 25 July 2026, from 9am to 4pm, at Burton Farm, Burton Hastings, bringing together emergency services and community safety partners to deliver vital water safety messages in a fun, interactive and family-friendly environment.

With more children, young people and families spending time outdoors during the summer holidays, the event aims to raise awareness of the dangers of open water and help visitors understand the simple actions that could save a life.

Attendees will have the opportunity to watch live water rescue demonstrations by Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, learn how to use a throw line in an emergency, and receive practical advice from water safety experts.

Children and young people will also be able to meet local firefighters, police officers, paramedics and community safety teams, while getting a close-up look at emergency service vehicles and specialist equipment.

The event has been organised to support World Drowning Prevention Day, an annual campaign that promotes awareness of drowning risks and the importance of water safety education.

Cllr Robert Gisbourne, Portfolio Holder for Fire and Rescue, Community Safety and Flooding said,

"As the summer holidays begin, we know that many families will be spending more time outdoors and around water. This event offers a fantastic opportunity for children and young people to learn important water safety messages in an engaging and memorable way. By bringing together emergency services and safety experts, we hope to help more people understand how to stay safe, recognise the dangers of open water and know what to do in an emergency. "We encourage families to come along, enjoy the activities and demonstrations, and support the important message behind World Drowning Prevention Day."

Rugby Safer Neighbourhood Team Sergeant, Ricky Franklin said,