The pregnancy and baby charity

Tommy’s was founded in 1992 when two obstetricians at St Thomas’ Hospital in London - Dr Ian Fergusson and Dr Anthony Kenney - couldn't and wouldn't accept the lack of answers surrounding premature birth any longer. Together with one of their patients, Lucy Nelson, they decided to start a campaign raising money for pregnancy research projects. The campaign grew into Tommy’s charity.

Pregnancy information

Our midwife-led information covers everything you need to know about having a safe and healthy pregnancy, from conception to birth.

Pregnancy information | Tommy's

Midwife-led information:

Baby loss information and support

Sadly, some babies are lost during pregnancy, birth, or shortly afterwards. We have information and support for anyone who has experienced the loss of a baby, whether through miscarriage, stillbirth, neonatal death, or termination for medical reasons.

Tommy's midwives helpline

Our Tommy's Midwives' helpline is for people who have had any type of pregnancy loss, including miscarriage, stillbirth, ectopic pregnancy, molar pregnancy or termination for medical reasons.

The midwives who run the line can support you with any aspect of pregnancy loss that would be helpful for you, including mental health and pregnancy after loss.

Call 0800 0147 800 or email midwife@tommys.org.

Special Black and Black Mixed-Heritage helpline

We have a special line for Black and Mixed Black women and birthing people, in partnership with FiveXMore.

We have created this service in recognition of the greater risk of pregnancy loss and complications faced by Black women in the UK.

This is also run by Tommy's midwives and they can support on any pregnancy or pregnancy loss issue.

Facebook support groups

We moderate 2 support groups where you can connect with people who have been through a loss.

You can also visit our Baby loss Facebook support group or our Pregnancy and parenting after loss Facebook support group to connect with others who have been through loss.

Most people who have used these groups for peer support have said that they find them helpful.

Read more about the support we can offer here.

The Miscarriage Support Tool

This tool uses an algorithm developed in our National Centre for Miscarriage Research to tell you your chance of a next pregnancy being successful based on 5 factors. It gives you information and support.

Read more about how the tool works here.

Use The Miscarriage Support Tool here.

Wellbeing after Miscarriage programme

Our free online programme designed by experts to support your physical and mental health after miscarriage.

It includes:

Mind - 6 mental health support video sessions, by a specialist counsellor

- 6 mental health support video sessions, by a specialist counsellor Core Connection - 6 physiotherapist-led sessions to help you strengthen your core and pelvic floor, and reconnect with your body after loss

- 6 physiotherapist-led sessions to help you strengthen your core and pelvic floor, and reconnect with your body after loss Move - 6 workouts, designed for after a miscarriage, to help you re-build your strength and fitness.

We will support your mind, body and core to help you cope with grief, loss and difficult feelings, find hope and build mental and physical strength for the future.

Find out more and sign up here.

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