Free sexual health services for Birmingham and Solihull

We’re Umbrella. We provide free, accessible and confidential sexual health services in Birmingham and Solihull, including all types of contraception, and STI testing and treatment.

At Umbrella, we provide a safe, confidential, and non judgemental sexual health service that is open to everyone.

We welcome and support people across all gender, sexuality, and relationship diversities. This includes women, men, trans, non binary and gender diverse individuals, gay, lesbian, bisexual, pansexual, and heterosexual communities, and people in monogamous or consensual non-monogamous relationships. This list is not exhaustive, but whatever your background or circumstances, you are recognised here.

Our team is committed to treating every person with respect, ensuring you feel seen, valued and supported in making the choices that are right for you.

Umbrella services are delivered by University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust in partnership with other organisations and providers across the region.

ChatHealth : ChatHealth is a safe and secure text messaging system which puts you in direct contact with our health advisors.

Find the right service for you : Need help but not sure where to start? Answer a few short questions to find the right service for you.

Contraception, STIs and more : Umbrella offers free condoms, STI services, HIV testing and treatment, along with lots of other free sexual health services, advice and support. Find out more about our core services.

What to expect at our clinics : When you arrive, please go to the reception desk where a member of our team will be able to help you.

Pharmacy services : If you live in Birmingham you can get free sexual health services from your local Umbrella pharmacy.

GP services : Did you know that many GP practices offer the following sexual health services?

Appointments : This page contains details of how to book, cancel or reschedule an appointment at our clinics.

Walk-in clinics : Please be aware that the number of walk-in appointments is limited and these are offered on a first come, first served basis.

Services for under-16s : If you are under 16 you can come to any Umbrella clinic to use our services.

Pregnancy testing and advice : Think you might be pregnant? Not sure what to do next? Let us help.

Abortion (termination) advice : Umbrella doesn't perform abortions. An abortion must be carried out by a specialist service.

Psychosexual services : Sexual problems can impact anyone at any stage in life, and you don’t have to be in a relationship to experience these issues.

Services for commercial sex workers (SAFE) : The SAFE project is a sexual health service for people who work, have worked or may start working in the commercial sex industry across Birmingham and Solihull.

Alcohol and substance abuse : Drink and drugs can make people feel less nervous, which might make having sex while drunk or high seem like a good idea.

Research : Clinical research is a vital part of the work of the NHS, which runs Umbrella’s clinics.

Informing your partner of an infection : If you find out you have an STI, it's important to let your partner(s) know. We can help.

What we don't offer : There are many services Umbrella can’t provide but we get asked about quite a lot. Hopefully we can point you in the right direction.

Our services FAQs : Struggling to find the information you need about our services? You may find our frequently asked questions useful.

Telephone: 0121 237 5700

Contact: https://umbrellahealth.co.uk/contact-us/

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