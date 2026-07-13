Victim Support is an independent charity dedicated to supporting victims of crime and traumatic incidents in England and Wales.

Who we are

Victim Support is an independent charity. We are dedicated to supporting people affected by crime and traumatic incidents in England and Wales, and we put them at the heart of our organisation. Our support and campaigns are informed and shaped by them and their experiences.

We provide specialist services to help people manage after crime and to empower them to ensure their voices are heard individually and collectively at a local and national level.

What we do

Our services help people affected by all types of crime and we provide free confidential support 24 hours a day, 365 days a year for people affected by crime and traumatic events — regardless of whether they have reported the crime to the police or when it occurred.

Most of our services are delivered locally through skilled staff and volunteers who are deeply rooted in their communities. We adapt our services to meet local need and pride ourselves on being responsive to local demands. These services are closely linked into the National Homicide Service providing a dedicated, comprehensive service for those bereaved by murder and manslaughter and our national Supportline.

We are an independent charity and our unrivalled national overview gives us the ability to share best practice and innovate in our services as well as champion victims’ rights from a strong evidence base.

We’re here to help anyone affected by crime. Not only those who experience it directly, but also their friends, family and any other people involved.

It doesn’t matter when the crime took place, or whether you’ve reported it to the police. You can get our help at any time, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

We’re independent from the police, and our support is free and confidential.

Help you feel safer and more secure

Feeling unsafe after crime is normal. We can help you to complete a safety plan, and give you advice and information to feel more secure. We’ll also work with other organisations for you if we think your immediate safety needs to be improved.

Help you to understand your rights and the services you’re entitled to

Experiencing crime can be overwhelming. You might not know where to turn to. We’ll make sure you’re aware of the rights and services you’re entitled to.

You may also find yourself overwhelmed with tasks related to your experience. We’ll give you the information you need to understand your options and next steps.

Help you to explore ways to cope

Our staff and volunteers are trained to listen, offer feedback and provide information. They can help make sense of what you’ve been through and explore your options to help you regain feelings of control. We provide a safe, neutral place for you to voice your fears, worries and emotions. This helps a lot of people to cope and move forward after a crime.

You may find that Victim Support’s help is enough. However additional support, such as counselling, is sometimes needed.

Counsellors are trained professionals who will work with you over a period of time. They will help you explore your thoughts, feelings, relationships and behaviours.

The suitability of different types of therapy and counsellors will depend on your needs. It’s important to find a therapist and a way of working you’re comfortable with so you can feel safe discussing personal and emotional issues.

Connect you with services and support networks

If you need specialist help that we don’t think we can provide ourselves, we can contact other agencies for you. We work closely with a wide range of charities and other organisations that have the expertise to help you with many of the problems caused by crime.

Watch our British Sign Language translation.

Find out more about confidentiality.

Get help

If you’ve been affected by crime, there are a number of ways you can contact us to get support or information.

Get support locally

Contact your nearest Victim Support team

Call our national phone line

Call our Supportline free on 08 08 16 89 111, 24/7

Get support online

Anyone affected by crime in England or Wales can contact us for free, confidential support. If you live in Scotland or Northern Ireland, you can contact Victim Support Scotland or Victim Support NI for help.

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