The Warm Home Discount Scheme is a one-off £150 discount off your electricity bill.

If you’re eligible, your electricity supplier will apply the discount to your bill. The money is not paid to you.

You’ll usually get the discount automatically if you’re eligible. You only need to apply if you’re on a low income in Scotland - contact your energy supplier to apply.

You may be able to get the discount on your gas bill instead if your supplier provides you with both gas and electricity and you’re eligible. Contact your supplier to find out.

The discount will not affect your Cold Weather Payment or Winter Fuel Payment.

Eligibility

There are different ways to qualify for the Warm Home Discount Scheme depending on where you live.

If you live in England and Wales

You qualify if you either:

If you live in Scotland

You qualify if you either:

The Warm Home Discount scheme is not available in Northern Ireland. Find out about the Affordable Warmth scheme.

Pre-pay or pay-as-you-go meters

You can still qualify for the discount if you use a pre-pay or pay-as-you-go electricity meter.

Your electricity supplier can tell you how you’ll get the discount if you’re eligible, for example a voucher you can use to top up your meter.

Park (mobile) homes

You apply a different way if you live in a park home.

Apply for the Park Homes Warm Home Discount.

To learn more: Warm Home Discount Scheme: Overview - GOV.UK