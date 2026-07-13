The WDFF has been in existence since 2006
WDFF comprises of people from different faiths, who have come together to promote equality and diversity through mutual understanding, co-operation between faith groups and engagement with the wider community.
A shared vision of living in a society where people from different faiths:
- Respect and understand each other's religion, beliefs, cultures and values
- Co-operate with each for the better of society
To assist in achieving this vision, the WDFF have arranged the following:
Faiths Calendar | Warwick District
Annual Faiths Trail | Warwick District
Upcoming Events | Warwick District
and Faiths Awareness training sessions (contact for more details)
Warwick District | Faiths Forum