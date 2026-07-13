Warwick District Faiths Forum

Warwick District Faiths Forum

The WDFF has been in existence since 2006

WDFF comprises of people from different faiths, who have come together to promote equality and diversity through mutual understanding, co-operation between faith groups and engagement with the wider community.

 

A shared vision of living in a society where people from different faiths:

  • Respect and understand each other's religion, beliefs, cultures and values
  • Co-operate with each for the better of society

 

To assist in achieving this vision, the WDFF have arranged the following:

Faiths Calendar | Warwick District

Annual Faiths Trail | Warwick District

Upcoming Events | Warwick District

and Faiths Awareness training sessions (contact for more details)

 

Warwick District | Faiths Forum

 

Published: 13th July 2026

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