The WDFF has been in existence since 2006

WDFF comprises of people from different faiths, who have come together to promote equality and diversity through mutual understanding, co-operation between faith groups and engagement with the wider community.

A shared vision of living in a society where people from different faiths:

Respect and understand each other's religion, beliefs, cultures and values

Co-operate with each for the better of society

To assist in achieving this vision, the WDFF have arranged the following:

Faiths Calendar | Warwick District

Annual Faiths Trail | Warwick District

Upcoming Events | Warwick District

and Faiths Awareness training sessions (contact for more details)

Warwick District | Faiths Forum