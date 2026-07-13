We provide emergency food and practical support to people in their hardest moments.

Food banks provide emergency food and practical support to people who have been left without enough money to live on.

People also get emotional support, and a reminder that they are not alone and someone understands. Our volunteers offer a friendly face and basic kindness. For many people, it’s the first time someone has sat down and listened to them – especially when they have been worn down by the way our social security system currently works.

What is a food voucher?

A food voucher is required to get help from a food bank. Community organisations such as housing associations, GPs and advice charities can provide a referral for a food voucher, which is then exchanged for a food parcel at our foodbank.

Find out how and where to get a food voucher

More than food

We offer holistic support and advice to people, often at their toughest moment, in two ways: through funding advisers at our food bank, and through other external advice services.

This wraparound approach connects people with wider support and puts more money into their pockets, making it far less likely someone will need a food bank in the future.

Who runs food banks?

Our food bank is run by the local community, for the local community. From trustees through to volunteers, our team is made up of local people committed to providing support across the area.

Our food bank is an independent charity, with an independent board of trustees.

Home | Warwick District Foodbank

Contact us | Warwick District Foodbank

Telephone: 07850 293383

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