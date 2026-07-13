Helping families find something to do and somewhere to go this summer

Families across Warwickshire are encouraged to make the most of the summer break by finding out about a wide range of free and low-cost activities from Warwickshire County Council and its partner...

Families across Warwickshire are encouraged to make the most of the summer break by finding out about a wide range of free and low-cost activities from Warwickshire County Council and its partners.

This summer's activities support Warwickshire's Summer of Play campaign, celebrating the importance of giving children and young people time to play, explore, read, be active and spend quality time with family and friends.

Whether it's enjoying the outdoors, discovering local history, getting creative or taking part in community events, there are plenty of opportunities for families to make lasting memories together.

Families can enjoy outdoor adventures at Warwickshire Country Parks, with activities including pond dipping, where children can discover the fascinating wildlife living beneath the water's surface. There are also opportunities to build dens, cook over a campfire and explore the free Child Friendly Warwickshire Trail at Pooley Country Park. Find out more and book activities at https://countryparks.warwickshire.gov.uk/activities

At Warwickshire Libraries, children can join this year's music-themed Summer Reading Challenge, helping to inspire a love of reading while taking part in music workshops, dance sessions and other creative activities throughout the holidays. Find out more at https://library.warwickshire.gov.uk/library-events .

Heritage & Culture Warwickshire has a packed programme of family events, including the ever-popular St John's Playhouse on 4 and 5 August, where children can enjoy imaginative play, storytelling, crafts and outdoor games. Families can also explore museum trails, creative workshops and living history events across the summer. Visit https://heritage.warwickshire.gov.uk/whats to discover the full programme.

The Family Information Service (FIS) is highlighting a range of activities, childcare information and family support available across the county during the holidays, helping parents and carers find events and services close to home. Find out more at

Families of children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities can find inclusive activities and support through the Warwickshire SEND Local Offer, with events and opportunities shared throughout the summer. Visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/sendlocaloffer or follow the SEND Local Offer Facebook page for the latest updates.

The final stage of the Lloyds Tour of Britain Women comes to Warwickshire on Sunday 23 August which offers a free, exciting day out. Starting and finishing in Leamington Spa and going through Kenilworth, Wellesbourne and Shipston-on- Stour, the race offers plenty of viewing spots along the route – perfect for cheering on elite riders and soaking up the atmosphere of this prestigious international event.

Arty children aged 11 and under are invited to design the official starting flag and trophy for the tour’s Warwickshire stage. Winning designs will be brought to life, with the young designers attending the start and finish in Leamington Spa. Entries must be submitted by Friday 17 July. Find out more and enter via: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/cycletourcompetition

Warwickshire County Councillor Wayne Briggs, Portfolio Holder for Children and Families, Education and SEND, said: "The summer holidays are a wonderful opportunity for children and families to spend time together, try new experiences and make lasting memories. Through our Summer of Play campaign, we're encouraging families to get out and about, discover everything Warwickshire has to offer and enjoy time playing, learning and exploring together. Whether you have just an hour to spare or are planning a full day out, there are activities taking place across the county for all ages and interests."

For more information about summer holiday activities, visit the individual service webpages or follow Warwickshire County Council and Child Friendly Warwickshire on social media throughout the holidays for more ideas and inspiration.