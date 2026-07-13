Warwickshire Local Skills Improvement Plan will boost economic growth

Businesses and residents in Warwickshire will have access to the skills they need to help boost economic growth in the region following the Government signing off on a new major plan.

The Warwickshire Local Skills Improvement Plan (LSIP) has been developed following months of consultation with around 700 organisations across the county and is based on the skills required for growth and to bridge the gaps in training provision.

Warwickshire’s LSIP has been led by Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce and is supported by Warwickshire County Council through the Warwickshire Skills Hub, and Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce.

The new plan links directly to the Warwickshire Employment and Skills Strategy which is a comprehensive framework to align local skills provision with business demand and promote sustainable economic growth.

Through a series of surveys, events and one-to-one conversations with businesses, the LSIP sets out five priorities that will revolutionise the skills system in the area and meet local economic needs.

Firstly, the plan seeks to strengthen leadership and management capability in the region to help support growth through a range of actions from a clear and visible ‘front door’ for training through to the development of modular courses.

The second priority is to build digital, data and AI confidence to support technology adoption to include work-integrated digital and AI training as well as the creation of digital champions and peer-learning networks.

Next, the LSIP aims to develop a future ready workforce through enhanced work readiness and entry pathways which would include mapping clear and coherent pathways into employment and embedding work-readiness and foundational employability skills across all stages of training provision.

The fourth priority seeks to expand flexible, modular and accessible training to reduce participation barriers, which would include finding different methods for training delivery.

The final priority is fundamental to the success of the LSIP and sets out plans to improve system navigation, visibility and co-design across the skills ecosystem through Warwickshire Skills Hub.

Each priority cuts across a range of sectors within the economy including manufacturing, construction, health & social care, hospitality, digital & tech and agriculture & land.

Corin Crane, Chief Executive of the Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce, said:

“Our team has spent months talking to businesses and organisations about skills shortages that are holding back growth, where they feel training provision is lacking and, crucially, the solutions they wanted to see.

“This second Local Skills Improvement Plan for the region has put the future of skills and training in the hands of local employers by listening to their needs and identifying actions that will help them to ensure their staff have the skills to meet today’s challenges and those to come.

“We are thrilled that this plan has now received sign off from Government and that we can now start to put the plan into practice to help the regional economy to grow faster and more sustainably.”

Councillor Rob Howard, Portfolio Holder for Economy and Rural Development at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“Warwickshire is undergoing significant change in the employment and skills landscape as we shape a new, more responsive local skills system.

“In this context, it is important that the Local Skills Improvement Plan reflects the needs of Warwickshire’s economy, residents, employers, and communities, while aligning with the Warwickshire Employment and Skills Strategy, the Get Warwickshire Working Plan, and the ambitions of devolution.

“The Council welcomes the opportunity to contribute to the next phase of the Warwickshire Local Skills Improvement Plan and recognises its important role in strengthening the relationship between employers, providers, local government, and wider partners.

“We value the positive impact that the Warwickshire Local Skills Improvement Plan can have in helping to identify priorities, inform investment and strengthen the skills system for the benefit of employers, learners and communities across the county.

“We support the ongoing development of the Warwickshire Local Skills Improvement Plan and look forward to continuing to work with Skills England and local partners such as the Chamber of Commerce to deliver shared ambitions for employment, skills and economic growth.”

Phil Smith, Chair of Skills England, said:

“The Local Skills Improvement Plans give areas a clear roadmap that will help create better skills for better jobs all across the country.

“These LSIPs, alongside the emerging sector jobs plans and the other stakeholder dialogues we are having, is helping us build a much better picture of the skills needs throughout the nation.

“Skills England is excited to play a key role in that journey, so that employers and learners can benefit in local communities.”

Jacqui Smith, Minister for Skills said:

“For too long too many people have been locked out of opportunity, and businesses have struggled to recruit the skilled staff they need to build their workforce.

“Local leaders have a unique insight into the skills needs and opportunities in their area, which is why we are putting them in the driving seat to support their community.

“Our reforms, including to the Growth and Skills Levy and the Youth Guarantee, will build a workforce prepared for the demands of today as well as the jobs of tomorrow."

The full report can be found here: https://www.cw-chamber.co.uk/lsip/lsip-warwickshire/lsip-w-reports-and-insights/

