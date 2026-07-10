Reducing young people’s garage anxiety in Warwickshire

Students from Higham Lane 6th Form college in Nuneaton became the first in the county to receive a bespoke road safety session to address ‘Garage Anxiety, supporting them to build thei...

Students from Higham Lane 6th Form college in Nuneaton became the first in the county to receive a bespoke road safety session to address ‘Garage Anxiety, supporting them to build their confidence as future motorists.

Research has shown that young drivers and riders avoid taking their vehicles for services or repairs when they are needed due to the fear of large bills, unnecessary work begin carried out, and being ‘ripped off’ due to their age and lack of experience. This trend has been identified as ‘Garage Anxiety’.

Aimed at 16–18-year-old drivers and motorcyclists the awareness session forms part of Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership’s programme of work to reduce fatal and serious injury collisions on Warwickshire’s roads.

Figures from department for transport show that 153 people are killed or seriously injured every year due to defective tyres and over 2 million vehicles a year fail their MOT due to tyre defects.

Cllr Stephen Shaw, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, said: “We were concerned about the stories we were hearing from young drivers. They reported bad experiences with garages, who appeared to overcharge them for repairs or put pressure on them to have work carried out that a second opinion confirmed didn’t require doing.

“This has led to young drivers avoiding garages, ignoring service intervals and warning lights on their dashboard, rather than getting the issues sorted out. This potentially means that young drivers are driving unsafe vehicles, with defects that could cause or contribute to a serious collision. Our young drivers are vulnerable enough on our roads without the risks of them driving or riding unsafe vehicles”

“Thanks to the support of our partners, we have been able to deliver a programme that addresses these concerns and empowers young drivers and riders to find trustworthy garages, make them aware of their rights, ensure they ask the right questions and show them how to carry out simple maintenance checks on their own vehicles”

Tom Sears, Assistant Headteacher (Head of Sixth Form) at Higham Lane School, said: “We were delighted to be asked to host this fantastic event, the first of its kind in Warwickshire. Our students gained invaluable practical knowledge, from essential post-collision safety to ensuring their car and motorbike tyres are safe and legal. Hands-on opportunities like this form a core part of our Personal Development curriculum, equipping our students with vital skills for the future and keeping them safer on the roads”

Marie Biddulph, National Highways Regional Safety Programme Manager, , said: “Safety is always our number one priority and you’re never too young to learn about road safety as a driver or a rider. We are delighted to be involved in this initiative.

“Working in partnership with our road safety partners, we are reaching out to colleges to offer our advice to novice drivers, motorcyclists and anyone who may be using our roads to help ensure everyone reaches their destination safely.

“Preparing for any journey is an important part of staying safe so we are sharing our TRIP advice with students – these are simple checks to Top-up fuel, oil and screen wash, Rest with regular breaks on trips, Inspect tyres and Prepare for travel in any weather conditions.”

Samantha Preece, Senior Marketing Manage at Halfords Garage Services said: "At Halfords, we're committed to playing an active role in supporting safer communities, which is why we were delighted to work alongside our partners Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership, National Highways and other local organisations to help educate and inspire the next generation of drivers and riders.

“For many new motorists, learning to drive is only the beginning of their journey. Understanding how to look after a vehicle, recognising the importance of regular maintenance and safety checks, and knowing when to seek expert advice are all essential skills that help keep people safe on the road.

“We also recognise that many drivers, particularly younger motorists, can feel apprehensive about visiting a garage or unsure about vehicle checks. By providing practical advice in a friendly and accessible environment, we hope to reduce that anxiety, build confidence, and encourage more drivers to take a proactive approach to vehicle safety.

“Working together with our partners, we're helping to equip young people with the knowledge and confidence they need to make informed decisions, maintain their vehicles safely and contribute to safer roads for everyone in our communities."

As a result of this successful pilot scheme, this initiative will be rolled out across five more colleges and Sixth Forms in Warwickshire in September. It is hoped that this will become an annual event and it can be shared with other Road Safety Partnerships across the Country.

This initiative is being supported by Warwickshire Police, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, Warwickshire Road Safety Education Team, Halfords Autocare, National Highways and Phoenix Motorcycle Training, Warwickshire.

For the latest news, updates, and event information, follow Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership and Warwickshire County Council on Facebook: @WarwickshireRoadSafety and @WCCSafeActiveTravel.