Everyone is invited to play this summer

Warwickshire County Council is inviting people of all ages to celebrate a Summer of Play and make time for the activities, games and moments that bring them joy.

The Summer of Play campaign will let people know about Warwickshire events and activities promote opportunities to be playful and encourage some reflection. It has been designed around National Playday on Wednesday 5 August 2026, the UK’s annual celebration of children’s right to play. This year’s national theme, Play – here, there, everywhere, highlights the importance of creating opportunities to play in lots of different places.

However, play isn’t just for children - the benefits of playing are wide and can be experienced by everyone. So, throughout the summer, the council is encouraging residents, families, schools, community groups, care settings and local organisations to celebrate the many ways people play, whether that is through outdoor adventures, sport, board games, creativity, storytelling, music, hobbies, imaginative play or simply spending time together.

The benefits of play can be felt throughout life. It can help people to be active, relax, laugh, learn, create, build confidence and connect with family, friends and communities. Even small playful moments can support physical and mental wellbeing and help people feel happier and more connected.

As part of the Summer of Play, Warwickshire County Council will be sharing ideas, stories and activities to help people reconnect with happy memories of childhood play, discover local opportunities and find simple ways to bring more play into everyday life.

Warwickshire County Councillor Wayne Briggs, Portfolio Holder for Children and Families, Education and SEND, said: “Play is one of the simplest and most powerful ways we can support happiness, health and connection. For children, play is essential to learning, development and wellbeing, but it matters to adults and older people too. It helps us remember what brings us joy and allows us to spend time with the people we care about and feel part of our communities.

“People can take part in our Summer of Play celebration in different ways such as sharing a favourite childhood memory, visiting our county’s park, playing a game with others or trying something creative. However people get involved, we hope the campaign reminds them of the importance of play and which is why a child’s right to play must be protected.”

The Summer of Play campaign is part of Warwickshire’s commitment to being a Child Friendly County, where children and young people are happy, healthy, heard, safe and skilled. It also supports wider work to promote wellbeing, active lifestyles, creativity and stronger community connections.

Residents are encouraged to look out for Summer of Play updates, activities and ideas from Warwickshire County Council and Child Friendly Warwickshire throughout July and August, and to find a way to play every day.

Find out more at www.childfriendlywarwickshire.co.uk/play