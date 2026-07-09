Warwickshire & Solihull Community and Voluntary Action

CAVA are the local Voluntary and Community Sector (VCS) Infrastructure Organisation providing vital support to volunteers, groups, organisations, enterprises and charities who are working to strengthen communities. We are committed to providing all of our services locally and accessibly.

Warwickshire Community and Voluntary Action registered as a Charitable Company Limited by Guarantee and Registered Charity in 2008. The organisation is a merger of separate ‘Councils for Voluntary Service’ and ‘Volunteer Centres’ to provide a single point of access for everyone who wants to engage in community and voluntary action.



We have a collective history of over 200 years of supporting local communities to thrive.

Register to Volunteer & Learn about Opportunities:

Volunteering landing page - WCAVA

Warwickshire & Solihull Community and Voluntary Action - WCAVA

(5) Facebook

Warwickshire & Solihull CAVA - YouTube

(30) Community And Voluntary Action (CAVA) in Warwickshire & Solihull: Posts | LinkedIn

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Warwickshire & Solihull CAVA