Young voices help shape funding decisions

Two members of Warwickshire's Youth Council are helping decide how funding is used to support children and young people after becoming Associate Trustees of the Norton Foundation. Current ...

Two members of Warwickshire's Youth Council are helping decide how funding is used to support children and young people after becoming Associate Trustees of the Norton Foundation.

Current Youth Council member Alexis and former member Amber have taken on the new roles through a partnership between the Norton Foundation and Warwickshire County Council's Voice, Change and Influence Team.

The partnership was developed after trustees from the Norton Foundation attended the Warwickshire Youth Conference and saw first-hand the confidence, professionalism and leadership shown by Youth Council members. They wanted to involve young people in their work and make sure the voices of those they support were part of their decision-making.

The Norton Foundation provides grants to support children and young people under the age of 25 across Warwickshire, Birmingham, Coventry and Solihull.

Since joining the Foundation, Alexis and Amber have already helped trustees better understand the experiences of young people. By sharing what support is available, and any gaps, they are helping the Foundation make better-informed decisions about the projects it can support.

Alexis, Warwickshire Youth Council member and Associate Trustee, said:

"It's been a great opportunity to share my experiences and help make decisions that could benefit other young people. It's good to know our views are listened to and that we can make a positive difference."

This aligns well with Child Friendly Warwickshire's ambitions by giving young people a genuine opportunity to be heard through influencing decisions that affect them. It also highlights the positive impact of Warwickshire's Youth Council and the work of the Voice, Change and Influence Team, which creates opportunities for children and young people to share their views and make a difference in their communities.

Warwickshire County Councillor Wayne Briggs, Portfolio Holder for Children and Families, Education and SEND, said:

"We want children and young people to have a real say in decisions that affect their lives. This partnership shows the difference it makes when organisations listen to young people and value their experiences. I'm proud of Alexis and Amber for taking on this role and of our Children and Families teams for helping create opportunities like this."

Mike Bailey, Trustee and Vice Chair of the Norton Foundation, added:

"We wanted to involve young people in our work because they understand the challenges their generation faces better than anyone. Alexis and Amber have already made a real contribution to our discussions and helped us make better-informed decisions. We'd like to thank Warwickshire County Council's Voice, Change and Influence Team for helping make this partnership possible."

The Voice, Change and Influence Team works with children and young people across Warwickshire to make sure their voices are heard and acted on. Through the Warwickshire Youth Council and other participation opportunities, the team supports young people to influence decisions, develop new skills and create positive change across the county.