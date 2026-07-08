Community initiative helps young people thrive and stay safe in Warwickshire 

A grassroots community group in Warwickshire is helping young people build confidence, learn new skills and stay safe by offering positive activities and support through fishing.

Reel Rod Squad, a not-for-profit initiative run by four local volunteers, is working with children aged 8 - 15 to provide safe, structured opportunities to get outdoors, socialise and develop new interests. Through regular events, workshops and coaching sessions, the group introduces young people to angling in a welcoming and supportive environment, supplying all the equipment needed so that cost is never a barrier to taking part.

The group’s ethos, ‘Pick up a rod not a knife’, reflects its commitment to tackling the challenges facing young people today, including vulnerability to crime and anti-social behaviour. By engaging children in a constructive activity, Reel Rod Squad aims to reduce risks while helping them to build resilience, improve their focus and develop a sense of achievement.

Sessions are designed to be inclusive and accessible, offering both introductory experiences and more structured learning through workshops that cover essential skills such as setting up equipment and tying knots. Regular monthly matches also give participants the chance to build confidence and form positive peer relationships, with recognition and rewards that celebrate effort as well as success.

Councillor Wayne Briggs, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Education and SEND, said: "Supporting children and young people to thrive is at the heart of our Council Plan, and initiatives like Reel Rod Squad show exactly what that looks like in practice. By providing positive activities, building confidence and developing valuable life skills, the programme is helping young people make positive choices and giving them the best possible start in life. "I commend the work of Reel Rod Squad in helping young people stay safe and take pride in their communities. It's a fantastic example of how early intervention and positive opportunities can reduce the risk of young people becoming involved in crime and anti-social behaviour, while strengthening the wellbeing of our communities.”

As a community-led initiative, Reel Rod Squad relies on donations and local support to sustain its work. Equipment that is donated is passed directly back to the young people, enabling them to continue fishing independently and reinforcing the long-term benefits of their involvement.

The group’s work aligns closely with wider efforts across Warwickshire to improve community safety and provide early intervention opportunities for young people. By offering positive pathways and trusted adult support, initiatives like Reel Rod Squad play an important role in helping to prevent harm, reduce inequalities and strengthen communities.

For more information visit: Reel rod squad – kids fishing

For more information on community safety initiatives in Warwickshire, visit: https://safeinwarwickshire.com/