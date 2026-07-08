One Humanity Project builds momentum with youth voice at its heart 

Find out more about the One Humanity Project

A powerful programme of community-led events is continuing to bring people together across Warwickshire as the One Humanity Project moves into its next phase - centred on action, creativity and meaningful dialogue inspired by young people.

Launched earlier this year, the county-wide initiative celebrates shared values, strengthens community cohesion and offers a hopeful counterbalance to increasing social division. Now, the project moves into summer with events designed to translate conversation into connection and collective action.

Following a thought-provoking opening symposium in May and a Youth Summit in collaboration with the Children, Young People and Families Network at the University of Warwick in June, the project has placed young voices firmly at the centre of its next steps.

During the Youth Summit, young people aged 13-17 shared candid perspectives on a wide range of issues affecting their lives - from safety in public spaces and exam stress, to social media, wellbeing, and how adults communicate with young people. Their discussions also highlighted critical concerns around child poverty, support for those with SEND, and the importance of self-expression and mental health.

The event brought together leaders from education, social services, community organisations and civic life - including the Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire and Deputy Lieutenants from across the West Midlands. Attendees were challenged not just to listen, but to respond - considering how they would act on what they had heard.

The next stage - currently in development - will see these commitments taken forward, with plans to report back directly to the young participants, demonstrating how their voices are shaping real change.

Looking ahead, the One Humanity Project will continue to host a vibrant series of events designed to bring communities together through shared experiences:

Community Concert - A celebration of music as a universal language, featuring artists and traditions from across Warwickshire in an uplifting and collaborative performance.

Dance Showcase - Highlighting the county’s cultural richness through performances that express the joy of human connection and celebration.

Young People’s debate series - Inspired by the Youth Summit, these Oxford Union-style debates will explore the issues that matter most to young people, encouraging open dialogue and critical thinking across generations.

Together, these events aim to create spaces where difference is celebrated, understanding is deepened, and shared values are made visible in action.

Pal Sanghera, Vice Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, and a leading member of the One Humanity Project said:

“The One Humanity Project reminds us that, despite our differences, the values that truly matter - kindness, respect and a sense of belonging - are shared by us all.

"What has been particularly inspiring is the clarity and honesty of the young people who have contributed their voices so far. This initiative is not just about conversation, but about listening and responding with purpose. As the project continues, it offers a powerful opportunity for communities across Warwickshire to come together, learn from one another and build a stronger, more inclusive future.”

The project invites residents, organisations and communities across Warwickshire to get involved - whether by attending events, contributing ideas or simply taking part in conversations that bring people closer together.

Community is an important part of the work of the Warwickshire Lieutenancy which is a major partner and supporter of the One Humanity Project"

Because, as one speaker at the opening symposium so powerfully reminded attendees: “If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.”