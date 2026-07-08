Warwickshire businesses encouraged to join free webinar on keeping their workforce well

HR professionals, line managers and wellbeing representatives at businesses across the county are being encouraged by Warwickshire County Council to sign-up to a new free webinar next month.

The webinar is designed to help organisations better support employee mental and physical health as well as longer-term retention.

Hosted by the Coventry and Warwickshire WorkWell initiative, delivered by Warwickshire County Council’s Skills Hub, the free ‘Keeping your workforce well’ webinar will take place on Wednesday 15 July from 11am to 12pm.

The session will focus on how earlier support, improved resources and targeted programmes can help businesses to invest in workforce wellbeing and retain valued staff.

During the webinar, attendees will gain practical insights into how to identify early indicators of health issues among employees and take proactive steps to support them. The session will also explore the range of support available to both employers and employees, including programmes such as the WorkWell initiative, and will highlight practical resources, services and training opportunities that can help organisations to strengthen their existing wellbeing offer and build a more resilient workforce.

The webinar is specifically aimed at those within organisations who have a responsibility for employee health and wellbeing, offering them an opportunity to learn from real-life examples and discover effective approaches to supporting staff to remain healthy and in work.

To register attendance at the ‘Keeping Your Workforce Well’ webinar, visit Keeping your Workforce Well Webinar Tickets, Wednesday, July 15 • 11 AM - 12 PM | Eventbrite

Councillor Rob Howard, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Economy, said:

“Supporting the health and wellbeing of employees across the county is important for building a strong and resilient workforce, and this webinar offers a valuable opportunity for Warwickshire businesses to access practical advice and resources. “By helping employers to recognise the early signs of health-related challenges and take timely action, we can also support people to remain in work and ensure that businesses continue to thrive. I encourage those at organisations across the county with a responsibility for staff wellbeing to attend and benefit from this free session.”

Coventry and Warwickshire WorkWell supports individuals who are out of work across Coventry and Warwickshire, often due to mental or physical health-related barriers, to find or retain employment.

Warwickshire Skills Hub is now expanding the support delivered through WorkWell by creating new opportunities to work more directly with local businesses. This includes offering in-work support, workshops, webinars, and practical resources to help employers recognise the early signs of health-related challenges, as well as how to access the right support to respond effectively and invest in their workforce.