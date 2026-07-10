(Various Roads, Norton Lindsey) (20 mph Speed Limit) Order 2026 MADE

Warwickshire County Council has made the above named Order(s) under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984.

Under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 Warwickshire County Council has made the above named Order(s) which commence on 13th July 2026, as described in the public notice below.

A copy of this notice, the made Order(s), any Order(s) to be revoked or varied, together with a plan showing the lengths of roads affected and a statement of the Council's reasons for making the Orders, can be inspected at Shire Hall, Market Place, Warwick.

Notice

Please note due to current system issues we are unable to upload the relevant documentation for the proposed order.

As an alternative, if you wish to view the draft orders, statement of reasons, plan and notice, please email chminorworks@warwickshire.gov.uk using the subject "Norton Lindsey documentation" and we will be able to share the relevant documentation.

We apologies for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your patience in advance.

Scheme Overview

Statement of Reason and Schedule (Please visit the email address provided)

Traffic Orders and Public Notice

Public Notice (Please visit the email address provided)

Order (Please visit the email address provided)

Technical Plans

PTRO24 024 001 (PDF, 412KB)

Enquiries

Any enquiries relating to the proposals may be made to Zoé Masterman-Smith, Communities Group, Warwickshire County Council (telephone number 01926 410410).

Any person who desires to question the validity of the Order or of any provision contained in it on the grounds that it is not within the powers conferred by the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, or on the grounds that any requirement of that Act or of any instrument made under it has not been complied with in relation to the Order may within six weeks from the date of the making of the Order apply to the High Court for this purpose.

For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice which is available at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/privacy).