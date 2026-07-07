Warwickshire County Council Children & Families

Children & Family Centres, Best Start Family Hubs, Family support helpline & face-to-face consultations and Barnardo's Family Space

Children and Family Centres

Children and Family Centres offer flexible support for families with young people aged 0-19 (25 with additional needs).

Services will primarily be on offer at 14 children and family centres and outreach venues in Warwickshire. Support is for all children and families with an extra focus on pregnancy and the early years of a child's life.

Children and Family Centres & Best Start Family Hubs: Children and Family Centres - Warwickshire County Council

Best Start Family Hubs

Best Start Family Hubs offer flexible support for all children and families with an extra focus on the early years of a child’s life.

Children and Family Centres & Best Start Family Hubs: Best Start Family Hubs - Warwickshire County Council

Family support helpline and face to face consultations

Family support workers are available across Warwickshire to listen, support and offer advice and guidance to families and professionals.

To speak to a family support worker over the telephone, call 01926 414144 option 1, then option 2, Monday to Friday between 9am - 4pm.

Children and Family Centres & Best Start Family Hubs: Family support helpline and face to face consultations - Warwickshire County Council

Welcome to our Family Space

Family life can be full of moments that make you smile, as well as times that test your patience or leave you searching for answers. That’s why we’ve created our Family Space, a place for parents and carers like you to get advice and guidance from our specialists.

You’ll find plenty of practical information to help you and your family thrive. If you need more support we can guide you to people and organisations that can make your family life a little bit easier.

Family Space: Support with being a parent or carer | Barnardo's