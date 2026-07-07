Government Organisation

Protecting Our Communities Together

At Warwickshire Police, our mission is simple: to keep people safe and build trust across our communities. We use every resource available to reduce harm, prevent crime, and tackle those who cause the greatest risk.

Working hand-in-hand with local communities and partners, we strive to deliver the highest level of protection and increase public confidence in everything we do.

Our Priorities:

Protecting People – reducing harm wherever it occurs

Saving Lives – lowering deaths on our roads and from crime

Preventing Violence – reducing violent crime and road injuries

Reducing Loss – protecting property and possessions from theft

Building Confidence – ensuring individuals and communities feel safe and free from fear

Together, we’re committed to creating a safer Warwickshire for everyone.

Here you’ll find police advice to keep you safe and help you understand the law: Advice and information | Warwickshire Police

What's Happening in your area? Your area | Warwickshire Police

Report a Crime: Report a crime | Warwickshire Police

Ask the Police: Home

Home | Warwickshire Police

**Please do not use social media to report crime**

(2) Facebook

Warwickshire Police (@warkspolice) / X

Warwickshire Police - YouTube

Instagram

(30) Warwickshire Police: Overview | LinkedIn