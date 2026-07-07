Government Organisation
Protecting Our Communities Together
At Warwickshire Police, our mission is simple: to keep people safe and build trust across our communities. We use every resource available to reduce harm, prevent crime, and tackle those who cause the greatest risk.
Working hand-in-hand with local communities and partners, we strive to deliver the highest level of protection and increase public confidence in everything we do.
Our Priorities:
Protecting People – reducing harm wherever it occurs
Saving Lives – lowering deaths on our roads and from crime
Preventing Violence – reducing violent crime and road injuries
Reducing Loss – protecting property and possessions from theft
Building Confidence – ensuring individuals and communities feel safe and free from fear
Together, we’re committed to creating a safer Warwickshire for everyone.
Here you’ll find police advice to keep you safe and help you understand the law: Advice and information | Warwickshire Police
What's Happening in your area? Your area | Warwickshire Police
Report a Crime: Report a crime | Warwickshire Police
Ask the Police: Home
**Please do not use social media to report crime**
Warwickshire Police (@warkspolice) / X
(30) Warwickshire Police: Overview | LinkedIn