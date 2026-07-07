The primary provider of charitable and rehabilitation services for people living with sight loss in Warwickshire.

A bit more about us

Established in 1911, we have helped thousands of people come to terms with their sight loss and regain their independence, building confidence and learning new skills through our range of free services, fun activities and social events.

How we can help

Warwickshire Vision Support is proud to have supported visually impaired people across the whole of the county for over a century. We offer a range of services and activities to support people with visual impairment with the vital help of our dedicated volunteers.

If you are interested in any of these services please contact us on 01926 411311 or you can email us at enquiries@warwickshire.vision and we can provide you with further information.

10 Clubs

Providing activities and entertainment, as well as an opportunity to make friends and benefit from the peer support of other people experiencing and managing sight loss. Some clubs are able to offer subsidised transport for members. Clubs - Warwickshire Vision

12 Vision Support Centres

These are run in accessible community venues and provide access to peer support, low vision aids, advice and information. We have weekly support centres in Leamington Spa, Nuneaton, Rugby and Stratford upon Avon, and monthly centres in Alcester, Atherstone, Bedworth, Coleshill, Kenilworth, Shipston-on-Stour and Southam. We can help with door-to-door transport for those on low incomes. Vision Support Centres - Warwickshire Vision

Rehabilitation Services

Helping keep people safe, confident and independent in their homes and in the community, using magnifiers, mobility aids and assistive technology. Rehabilitation Services - Warwickshire Vision

Visual Impairment Awareness Training

Our interactive workshops designed to help organisations train their teams to become a more inclusive organisation Visual Impairment Awareness Training - Warwickshire Vision

Hospital Eye Clinic Advice Service (ECLO)

Based at Eye Clinics in three Warwickshire hospitals. This provides a first point of contact and immediate support for those newly diagnosed with an eye condition causing sight loss. Hospital Eye Clinic Advice Service - Warwickshire Vision

Interactive Technology Service

Using the latest accessibility features on phones, computers and laptops, for shopping, finances, appointments and for social contact. We provide 1:1 training and demonstrate a range of smart devices designed for people with sight loss, offering an opportunity to try before you buy. Interactive Technology Services - Warwickshire Vision

Telephone Befriending Service

For isolated people wanting a friendly call from one of our brilliant volunteers. Telephone Befriending Service - Warwickshire Vision

Advocacy

Advocacy is the act of speaking on the behalf of or in support of another person, place, or thing. See what issues we have been involved in. Advocacy - Warwickshire Vision

Referral Form

Online referral form to refer into Warwickshire Vision Support. Referral form - Warwickshire Vision

Home - Warwickshire Vision

Contact - Warwickshire Vision

Phone Number: 01926 411331

Email Address: enquiries@warwickshire.vision

Address: 14 Market Place, Warwick, Warwickshire, CV34 4SL

Opening Hours: Open Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm

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