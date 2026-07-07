Wheels for All is the national inclusive cycling charity. We are here to make sure that cycling is accessible to everyone, regardless of ability.

Wheels for All

Wheels for All embraces disabled people and people who would otherwise not be able to cycle, through providing fun and friendly activity in 28 locations across the country.

Book a Session: Wheels For All Bookings

Pedal Away

Pedal Away is a community-based cycling scheme that enables people to ride, regardless of their age, ability or cycling experience. Our Pedal Away rides are pitched at a level so that anyone can join in no matter how long it's been since you were laste on a two-wheeled bike.

Wheels For All Bookings

Volunteer Opportunities

Volunteers bring our cycling programme to life, they make sure that everyone feels included...

Volunteer Login - Wheels For All

We Ride Together North | Wheels for All — The UK inclusive cycling charity

(2) Facebook

(30) Wheels For All: Overview | LinkedIn

Instagram

(2) Facebook