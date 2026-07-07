Wherever you are in the UK, there's a Wildlife Trust protecting, restoring and standing up for nature. We're a movement of 47 independent charities working for wildlife.

Together, we have more than 945,000 members, over 33,000 volunteers, 4,100 staff and 600 trustees, and manage over 2,600 nature reserves for nature and for people. We are not a small voice in natureʼs corner. We are the UKʼs biggest movement for nature. And if enough of us make the right choices, nature has the power to bounce back faster than we imagine.



Our vision

Our vision is of a thriving natural world, with our wildlife and natural habitats playing a valued role in addressing the climate and ecological emergencies, and everyone inspired to get involved in nature’s recovery.

Protecting what’s left isn’t enough. We need to restore nature at a global scale, on land and at sea. And it needs to happen now.

We look after, and restore, special places for nature

We care for more than 2,600 nature reserves and run more than 120 visitor and education centres. Our nature reserves range from tiny pockets of urban nature, to sprawling areas of coastline. These precious places provide a haven for wildlife and a way for people to connect to nature near them.

We also work to restore habitats and landscapes for nature. Wildlife Trusts are bringing wildlife back, from releasing beavers, to re-wiggling rivers and restoring rainforests.

We work with people and communities of all kind

Each Wildlife Trust works in partnership with landowners, farmers, fishers, businesses, schools, local authorities and others to deliver real change on the ground. We work with communities where we're based, helping everyone to take action for nature in their area.

We work together as a movement

The central charity (the Royal Society of Wildlife Trusts) supports all Wildlife Trusts to deliver their work, and brings the movement together to campaign and advocate for change.

Welcome to The Community Hub, where we help you to connect with others in your community, so we can all take action for nature - together! Community Hub | The Wildlife Trusts

The Warwickshire Wildlife Trust Home | Warwickshire Wildlife Trust

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