Winston’s Wish and Child Bereavement UK have come together so that we can be there for more grieving children, young people and parents. We are now one unified charity: Child Bereavement UK

New Chapter. Same Commitment. A Future Where No One Grieves Alone.

Child Bereavement UK and Winston’s Wish have come together with one shared purpose: to ensure no bereaved child, young person, or parent bereaved of a child faces grief alone.

We are now one unified charity: Child Bereavement UK.

We support bereaved children and young people (up to age 25), and parents grieving the death of a baby or child, to find hope. Through free expert guidance, practical resources, and compassionate support, we help people rebuild their lives.

One Organisation. One Purpose.

Every day, lives across the UK are changed forever by bereavement.

But with the right support, at the right time, it is possible to move forward with hope.

We’ve brought together decades of expertise, experience and compassion, strengthening our ability to reach and support more bereaved children, young people and grieving parents than ever before.

Together we will:

Provide tailored, expert support at every stage of grief

Ensure help is accessible, without barriers or delay

Amplify the voices of bereaved people and advocate for better care and experiences

Equip professionals with the skills and confidence to support others

By combining our strengths, we are building a more connected, accessible and impactful community for everyone who needs us.

Bereavement support

We offer free, UK-wide, accessible online grief support to children and young people (up to 25) who are bereaved or facing the death of someone important, and the parents and carers of babies and children who are dying or have died before their 26th birthday.

Instant bereavement support

No appointment needed or long waiting lists, just support when it’s needed. Our trained bereavement specialists are available to speak with Monday to Friday 8am-8pm (except bank holidays). Our bereavement specialists are accessible to everyone – whether personally bereaved or supporting someone who is.

Call our free helpline: 0800 02 888 40

Email ask@childbereavementuk.org or use our contact form

Live chat: click the 'chat with us' button

Text or WhatsApp us: 07418 341 800

Find out more about our helpline

Group support and one-to-one support

If a child, young person or parent is really struggling with their grief, our bereavement specialists explore the person’s individual needs and assess if they could benefit from one-to-one or group support.

We welcome families and individuals of any gender or gender reassignment, marital or civil partnership status, disability, race, religion, faith, belief, or sexual orientation.

We will endeavour to source interpreters / BSL interpreters where needed / possible.

Find out more about our support services

Trusted information and resources

Free online tools, content, guides, and publications to help children, young people, parents and carers understand their grief and feel less alone, and to help the people around them feel more confident supporting them.

How we help professionals

We offer tailored advice and a range of training and education programmes which aim to help professionals support the bereaved children, young people and parents and carers they work with.

Find out more about our training

Child Bereavement UK

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