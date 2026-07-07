Women's Aid

Women's Aid charity logo

Until women and children are safe

What we do? 

We save lives

 

Supporting survivors

We work to ensure women are believed, know abuse is not their fault and that their experiences have been understood.

 

Campaigning for change 

With our supporters, we call on the government to tackle the causes and consequences of domestic abuse.

 

Supporting our members

As a federation of over 180 organisations, we provide almost 300 local lifesaving services to women and children..

 

National Domestic Abuse Helpline (Managed by Refuge)

For support over the phone or online please contact: 0808 2000 247 

Home - Women's Aid

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Women's Aid (@womens_aid) | TikTok

 

Published: 7th July 2026

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