We save lives

We work to ensure women are believed, know abuse is not their fault and that their experiences have been understood.

With our supporters, we call on the government to tackle the causes and consequences of domestic abuse.

As a federation of over 180 organisations, we provide almost 300 local lifesaving services to women and children..

National Domestic Abuse Helpline (Managed by Refuge)

For support over the phone or online please contact: 0808 2000 247

Home - Women's Aid

(2) Facebook

Women's Aid (@womensaid) / X

Instagram

Women's Aid (@womens_aid) | TikTok