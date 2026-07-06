Could you be the next trainee solicitor at Warwickshire Legal Services?

Warwickshire Legal Services (WLS) has several exciting new positions for aspiring trainee solicitors to join their award-winning, motivated, and nationally recognised team.

As a LEXCEL accredited legal practice, operating commercially on behalf of Warwickshire County Council, WLS is currently inviting applications for up to six training contracts, starting in March 2027.

Under the guidance of senior staff, the trainee solicitors will gain hands-on experience across a wide variety of legal areas such as Planning, Commercial and Contracts, Property, Education, Child Protection, and Adult Social Care.

Each trainee solicitor will benefit from having a two-year structured training contract to get involved across four different service areas, spending six months working with each specialist team. This provides the trainees with opportunities to enjoy new challenges, contribute to the delivery of service level agreements to internal and external clients, and be able to develop key skills and experiences as a solicitor in a busy and professional environment.

Warwickshire Legal Services is one of the many areas across the Council that places a huge focus on career development and progression, and dedicated mentors will be available to supervise each trainee and provide the structure they need to qualify as a solicitor:

Apply now to become a trainee solicitor at Warwickshire Legal Services

The closing date for applications is Friday 11 September 2026. Successful candidates will be invited to submit a video and attend a virtual assessment in October and then shortlisted for an in-person assessment in November.

For more information about the role, visit Warwickshire Legal Services' trainee solicitor webpage.

Councillor Mike Bannister, Portfolio Holder for Resources and Internal Affairs, said:

“This is an excellent opportunity for those looking to begin a career in legal services and join an ambitious team that delivers high-quality work. Trainee solicitors will benefit from the depth of experience across the service, alongside strong support and mentoring to help build their professional development. I encourage anyone ready to take their first step into the legal profession to apply.”

WLS recognises that people are its most valuable resource, and this is why the County Council offers flexible ways of working, regular opportunities for career progression, support for staff wellbeing, employee discounts and more.

All successful applicants will be able to enjoy a generous benefits package, including:

23 - 31 days of annual leave entitlement (starting at 23 days and increasing with length of service), plus bank holidays, and the option to purchase additional annual leave.

Flexible working arrangements - whilst some attendance in the dedicated office space will be required to meet business need, we have an agile working approach to provide flexibility and choice in where and when you work.

Generous Local Government Pension Scheme.

Funding provided for practice certificates, training, or other qualifications that will support your career development.

Car Lease scheme, and discounted access to the bike of your choice through the Cycle to Work scheme.

Access to the Employee Assistance Programme, available 24/7 for health and wellbeing support.

Staff discounts available with major brands, retailers, gym memberships, and supermarkets.

Ability to join Citysave credit union to accumulate savings easily from your salary.

Free parking available onsite.

WLS provides legal support to Warwickshire County Council, Warwickshire Police, as well as other County, City, District and Borough Councils and other public sector clients. The team provides a wide range of legal services in specialist fields including governance, information law, planning, property, highways, education, commercial, and adults and children’s social care and safeguarding. They also provide a wide variety of day-to-day support and training and innovative solutions to assist clients to meet their challenges.

Apply now to become a trainee solicitor at Warwickshire Legal Services

For more information about WLS, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/wls, and follow WLS on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/warwickshire-legal-services.