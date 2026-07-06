If you're stressed, whether by your job or something more personal, the first step to feeling better is to identify the cause.

If you're stressed, whether by your job or something more personal, the first step to feeling better is to identify the cause.

The most unhelpful thing you can do is turn to something unhealthy to help you cope, such as smoking or drinking.

Feeling like you have no control of the situation and that there's nothing you can do to help can make you feel worse.

Some of the keys to good stress management are building emotional strength, taking control of the things you're able to, having a good social network and adopting a positive outlook.

10 stress busters - NHS