Let's take action to be Happier and Kinder, Together

Our happiness is part of something bigger

A happier world comes from bringing happiness to others as well as ourselves.

We are all at different points on our happiness journey, from surviving to thriving.

When we're Surviving, daily life can be tough; our wellbeing is low and we lack the capacity to provide much support for others. When we're Supporting, we do a lot to help others', but we don't give enough priority to our own wellbeing.

When we're Self-caring, we find ways to feel good and take care of ourselves, but we don't necessarily make a difference for others. When we're truly Thriving, we are generally happy ourselves (despite life's ups and downs) and we are also doing meaningful things to bring happiness to others too.

That's why Action for Happiness helps people take action to boost happiness for themselves AND others.

10 Days of Happiness

Free online program to boost your wellbeing 10 Days of Happiness

Talks

Join us for live webinars with expert speakers from around the world Talks | Action for Happiness

Happiness Habits

A life-changing 6-week course to grow your wellbeing and spread happiness around you. Happiness Habits Course v2 | Action for Happiness

Join a Local Group

Meet others near you who care about happiness and want to support you to take action. Join a Local Group | Action for Happiness

Happier Kinder Together | Action for Happiness

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