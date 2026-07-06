Coventry & Warwickshire

We're a local charity working in the community to support older people, their families and carers

We want everyone to be able to love later life.

All Dementia Day Opportunities Venues: £57.00 / day- includes lunch and refreshments.

Please note, this service is not available outside Age UK Coventry & Warwickshire - Head Office's catchment area.

Age UK Coventry and Warwickshire proudly provides Dementia Day Opportunities across a range of welcoming, safe and easily accessible venues throughout Warwickshire.

Our services offer meaningful, enjoyable experiences for local people living with dementia, helping them stay connected, active and supported within their community.

Age UK Coventry & Warwickshire | Dementia Day Opportunities

We offer free, confidential, quality-accredited information and advice to anyone over 50, their families and carers. Email: info@ageukcovwarks.org.uk

Telephone: 02476231999



If you live in Coventry and are over 18 with a physical health condition and/or dementia, we can also support you.

Our lines are open Monday to Friday, 9.30am to 3.30pm, except on bank holidays.

Age UK Coventry & Warwickshire | Information and Advice

Home Support can include housework, cleaning, laundry, ironing, shopping, preparing meals, prescription collection, lawn mowing and weeding and even walking the dog. We may also be able to help you with similar jobs not involving personal care or managing medication.

Hourly rates apply but we can arrange a benefit check to ensure you receive any financial assistance to which you are entitled

Please note, this service is not available outside Age UK Coventry & Warwickshire - Head Office's catchment area.

If routine tasks around the home become difficult, we're here to help you to continue living independently. Home support offers you a range of "Home Help" services that provide assistance around your home and garden.

Age UK Coventry & Warwickshire | Home Support

Our Befriending Service offers regular, friendly contact from a volunteer befriender who provides companionship and conversation. Whether you are looking for a general chat, want to hear about someone else's day or just want a listening ear, our befrienders can be there for you.

Our free Befriending Service is now available to over 50s, to enhance the quality of life to alleviate loneliness and isolation

Age UK Coventry & Warwickshire | Befriending

MCST is an evidence-based treatment recommended by the National Institute for Clinical Excellence (NICE) for people experiencing mild to moderate dementia or memory problems. It focuses on exercising parts of the brain which are not used day to day. It does this by encouraging new thoughts, communication and word finding - using the imagination when the memory is not accessible.

What does this service offer?

- Creates opportunities to learn in a relaxed, safe and fun environment.

- Improves concentration, mental abilities and memory.

- Increases sense of wellbeing.

- Allows people to express their feelings and views and encourages peer support.

- Helps members and their carers cope and live with dementia.

Where and when does MCST operate?

The sessions run once a week for 24 weeks and consist of small groups (up to 8) who engage face-to-face. Each session lasts for 90 minutes.

The course is free to those with a dementia diagnosis and currently operates in:

- Rugby

- Coventry



*The service provision based in Coventry is funded by Coventry Building Society.



Please get in touch with us for more information. Contact details can be found at the top of this page or find our referral form below.

Make a referral: https://forms.office.com/e/yX9eH4x1E8

Age UK Coventry & Warwickshire | Maintenance Cognitive Stimulation Therapy (MCST)

Counselling provides you with the time and space to talk about any difficulties, thoughts and feelings in a non-judgemental and confidential way.



The Service can support people who may be experiencing bereavement, anxiety, stress, depression and difficult emotions such as low self-esteem. We can also support carers who are finding their role.

The service is free, however as we do not receive Local Authority or NHS funding, we do ask for people to consider making a donation to the service once counselling has ended so that we are able to continue to provide this valuable support where it is most needed.

Please note, this service is not available outside Age UK Coventry & Warwickshire - Head Office's catchment area.

Age UK Coventry & Warwickshire offer a confidential and professional counselling service for individuals age 50 and over.

Age UK Coventry & Warwickshire | Counselling Service

Benefits Support: Our charity provides advice on welfare benefits, including benefit entitlement checks and offers information and signposting on housing options, care choices, and money matters through our Information and Advice Service.



Age UK Coventry & Warwickshire offers a free, confidential and quality-accredited advice service for anyone over 50, their families and carers. Within Coventry, the service is also available to people aged 18+ with long term medical conditions or dementia.

Financial Support - Warwickshire: This service is commissioned by local authority.



Financial Literacy- This service helps individuals improve their financial literacy skills by through improved understanding of their income and expenditure and supporting them to budget effectively. The support is tailored to each individual's needs, based on a self-assessment and what matters most to them.



Pre-Appointeeship - The service aims to provide ongoing Financial Literacy support to prevent the need for a formal appointeeship. Individuals must complete the Financial Literacy Programme before being support through the Pre-Appointeeship service.



Appointeeship - This service is for individuals who have been assessed by a registered professional as requiring support to manage their benefits. Age UK Coventry & Warwickshire will be appointed by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) to manage the individuals benefits on their behalf.



The service is available to residents of Warwickshire, and referrals must be made by an Adult Social Care professional (such as a Social Worker).

Age UK Coventry & Warwickshire | Financial Support

Welcome to Age UK Coventry & Warwickshire

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