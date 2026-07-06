Free online Self-harm support for 10-17 year olds

Alumina is a free, online 7 week course for young people struggling with self-harm. Each course has up to 14 young people, all accessing the sessions from their own phones, tablets or laptops across the UK.

The courses take place on different evenings of the week and are run by friendly, trained counsellors and volunteer youth workers.

You don’t need an adult to refer you or sign you up, and no-one will see or hear you during the sessions – you’ll just join in via the chatbox. We want to help you to find your next steps towards recovery, wherever you are on your journey.

Is Alumina right for me?