Free online Self-harm support for 10-17 year olds
Alumina is a free, online 7 week course for young people struggling with self-harm. Each course has up to 14 young people, all accessing the sessions from their own phones, tablets or laptops across the UK.
The courses take place on different evenings of the week and are run by friendly, trained counsellors and volunteer youth workers.
You don’t need an adult to refer you or sign you up, and no-one will see or hear you during the sessions – you’ll just join in via the chatbox. We want to help you to find your next steps towards recovery, wherever you are on your journey.
Is Alumina right for me?
If so...
Alumina could be a helpful step forward. If you sign up we’ll begin a conversation over email to work out if it might be a good fit – and you can ask us any questions you have.
The only rule we have in Alumina is that we don’t talk about suicide in the groups. If that’s something you are struggling with thinking about we recommend getting in touch with our friends at Papyrus who are better equipped to support you.
Are you...
- 10-17 years old?
- Living in the UK?
- Someone who self-harms or worries they might?
- Looking for support but not wanting to do it face to face?
- Wanting to move towards a life free from self-harm?
If you have any questions about Alumina or want some advice about supporting a young person, please email us at helloalumina@youthscape.co.uk