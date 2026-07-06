At Alzheimer’s Society, we build understanding, support more people affected by dementia than anyone else and fund ground breaking research.

Who we are Alzheimer’s Society is the UK’s leading dementia charity. We give vital support to those who need it, fund groundbreaking research, and campaign to improve experiences. It will take a society to beat dementia.

It will take a society to beat dementia. Alzheimer's Society.

We’re here to ensure the impact we make can be felt in the day-to-day lives of people and families now and in the future.

We're leading the way to create a future where dementia no longer devastates lives, bringing together people from all the spheres of life dementia touches.

Only together can we understand all aspects of dementia, give support to those who need it, fund groundbreaking research and campaign to make dementia the priority it should be.

With over 45 years' experience, we:

Provide vital support to those who need it

Fund groundbreaking research

Campaign to make dementia a priority.

Who we’re here for

We’re here for everyone affected by dementia – people living with the condition and those who care for and support them, including family, friends, neighbours and colleagues. We’re here for people affected today, and for all those who will be affected in the future

We focus on helping those who are most in need. We prioritise those who have the least ability to support themselves and the communities who experience the detrimental effects of health inequalities. This is where we can have the greatest impact.

Why we're here

Dementia is everywhere. It affects millions of people, having a huge impact on the NHS, social care and society as a whole.

Its complexity means there are overwhelming challenges in how we research, diagnose and treat it. We cannot ignore it.

Dementia can affect anyone – even people in their 40s

Families are left struggling – often feeling scared, alone and unsure of what to do

It costs us all – putting pressure on health and social care services

Many go undiagnosed – at least 1 in 3 people with dementia don’t have a diagnosis.

How we beat dementia

The scale and complexity of dementia needs a complex solution. That's why we're the only charity that takes on every aspect of dementia.

We support people affected by dementia

We offer expert advice, practical help and emotional support through our support line, online information, dementia advisers and online community.

Find out more about the support we offer

Alzheimer's Society

Dementia Support Line

If you need dementia support, we’re here for you.

All calls with the Dementia Support Line are recorded for training and quality purposes. Calls charged at standard local rate.

If you are in an emergency situation, please call 999 or 111.

Support line opening hours

Monday to Wednesday: 9am – 8pm

Thursday and Friday: 9am – 5pm

Saturday and Sunday: 10am – 4pm

More call options

For people with speech or hearing difficulties

If you have a textphone or an adapted computer, you can use Relay UK to call our English-speaking Dementia Support Line on 18001 0333 150 3456.

You can also use SignVideo to get easy access to a BSL interpreter, enabling you can talk to a Dementia Advisor via your phone, tablet or laptop.

View more accessible contact options

For non-English speakers

For Welsh language support call 03300 947 400.

For languages other than English and Welsh, we can arrange a language translation service. Call us on 0333 150 3456 and say the English word for the language you would like to use. We will then arrange for an interpreter to call back.

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