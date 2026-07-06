Support Following Suicide

Amparo means ‘shelter’ or ‘safe haven’ in Spanish and provides support for anyone affected by suicide

Amparo is completely confidential and can provide short-term or longer-term support, depending on what you feel it is you need – we are guided by you.

Support can be provided one-to-one, to family groups, groups of work colleagues – whatever you prefer and is most appropriate to your situation. Amparo is currently offered by telephone or video link, in person, ‘walk and talk’ or in community venues, wherever you are most comfortable.

You can refer at any stage in your bereavement or (with your permission) other agencies can make a referral on your behalf (your GP, the coroner, a police officer or a funeral director, for example).

The service is not just for ‘next of kin’ – anyone who has been affected by suicide and is living in the following areas can access Amparo: Cheshire & Merseyside, Coventry & Warwickshire, Kent & Medway, Lancashire, Lincolnshire, Mid and South Essex, North Central London, South Yorkshire, Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent, Thames Valley, and for serving personnel within the British Armed Forces.

Amparo offers practical and emotional support for anyone bereaved by suicide in Coventry and Warwickshire

Amparo can support you following a suicide in a range of ways:

One to one individual support

Help with any media enquiries

Practical support when dealing with the Police or Coroner

Help overcoming feelings of isolation

Putting you in touch with local services that can help

Coventry & Warwickshire - Amparo

Get help now. Free and confidential,for as long as you need it.

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