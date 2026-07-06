Andy's Man Club

It's Okay to Talk

ANDYSMANCLUB are a men’s suicide prevention charity, offering free to attend peer-to-peer support groups across the United Kingdom and online.

We want to end the stigma surrounding men’s mental health and help men through the power of conversation. #ITSOKAYTOTALK

ANDYSMANCLUB has free support groups nationwide, running every Monday from 7PM except bank holidays. In these groups, men can open up about the storms affecting their lives in a safe, judgement-free and non-clinical environment. Our clubs are designed to be free of pressure, there is no obligation for men to speak, they can simply listen if they wish.

With thousands of men using our sessions every week, and an army of volunteers on board, the movement is continuing to grow week-by-week. We firmly believe in the power of talking and that #ItsOkayToTalk.

The aim of the club is to provide men with a safe space where they feel comfortable to talk and open up about their experiences in a room free of judgment.

Join us at any of our ANDYSMANCLUB Locations every Monday at 7pm – except bank holidays. It’s free to come along and you don’t need to let us know in advance.

If you’d like to know more about groups, click here for a handy guide.

Use the map below to find the closest group to your location.

We have 350+ locations nationwide, please note that only the groups within your search radius will be displayed on the map Find A Support Group - ANDYSMANCLUB

If there are no groups nearby, or you feel more suited to our online meetings, then these are available via Google Meet – you can attend online by emailing info@andysmanclub.co.uk.

ANDYSMANCLUB - It's Okay To Talk