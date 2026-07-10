(Various Roads, Barford) (20 mph & 30 mph Speed Limit) Order 2026

Warwickshire County Council are proposing to make the above named Order under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, the effect of which will be to introduce a 20mph speed limit & a 30mph speed limit.

Under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 Warwickshire County Council is proposing to make the above named Order, as described in the public notice below.

A copy of this notice, the proposed Order(s), any Order(s) to be revoked or varied, together with plans showing the lengths of road affected and a statement of the Council's reasons for proposing to make the Order(s) can be inspected at Shire Hall, Market Place, Warwick.

Notice

Please note due to current system issues we are unable to upload the relevant documentation for the proposed order.

As an alternative, if you wish to view the draft orders, statement of reasons, plan and notice, please email chminorworks@warwickshire.gov.uk using the subject "Barford documentation" and we will be able to share the relevant documentation.

We apologies for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your patience in advance.

Scheme Overview

Statement of Reason and Schedule (Please contact the email address provided)

Traffic Orders and Public Notices

Public Notice (Please contact the email address provided)

Order (Please contact the email address provided)

Technical Plans

PTRO24 029 001 (Please contact the email address provided)

Enquiries

Any enquiries relating to the proposals may be made to Zoé Masterman-Smith, Communities Group, Warwickshire County Council (telephone number 01926 410410).

Objections

Any objections or representations to the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to Zoé Masterman-Smith, County Highways Minor Works, Warwickshire County Council, Shire Hall post room, Rear of Shire Hall, Northgate Street, Warwick, CV34 4RL, or sent by email to chminorworks@warwickshire.gov.uk using the subject "Barford". (Objections, representations, and the name of the objector will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice which is available at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/privacy).

Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by: 3rd August 2026.