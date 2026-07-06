Support for anxiety, from people who understand

Run by and for, people with anxiety

Anxiety UK is a leading mental health charity run by and for people living with anxiety. Founded in Manchester in 1970 by Katharine and Harold Fisher, our work remains deeply rooted in their vision of a compassionate community where no one faces anxiety alone.

Over five decades later, that vision has grown into a national charity with international reach. Anxiety UK is a founding member of the Global Anxiety Alliance, linking together not-for-profit organisations around the world dedicated to improving understanding and support for anxiety-related conditions.

Our 50th anniversary was honoured with a specially commissioned painting by artist Degard (as depicted below) — a celebration of everyone whose passion, expertise, and lived experience have shaped Anxiety UK into the trusted organisation it is today.

Tauk to us - Anxiety UK

About the service

1:1 confidential call with a friendly, experienced Anxiety UK peer advisor with lived experience of anxiety.

Chat for up to 30 minutes with a lived experience advisor who understands anxiety from personal experience.

Receive informal personalised guidance, support, and information/signposting on anxiety.

Space to talk about your anxiety.

Find a way forward with your anxiety.

Bespoke follow up email (if required).

Our ‘TAUK’ to us service provides personalised support and information/signposting for anyone living with anxiety.

We’ve over 55 years experience of providing support, and have a personal interest in helping make the despair caused by anxiety, a thing of the past.

Our friendly peer advisors are here to listen and help you find a way forward. Book a 30 minute confidential call for just £25.

Please note:

This is NOT a crisis service. If you need urgent crisis support, please contact call NHS 111 and select option 2 for urgent mental health support. 18+ only.

This is not a clinical service and should not be deemed as a clinical, medical or therapy interaction. We are not able to give medical diagnoses.

If your preferred time slot isn’t available, we’d love to hear from you! While we can’t promise a specific time of day, your feedback on the availability of this service will help us shape future options.

Access therapy - Anxiety UK

Therapy request

£20.00

To proceed with your therapy referral request:

Add the £20 therapy referral fee to your basket. This amount will be taken off the cost of your first therapy session. Proceed to checkout Complete eligibility statement Select your therapy session fee tier Submit request

Upon receipt, we will contact you within 1 working day with details on next steps.

Please note:

We have very limited availability for EMDR therapy.

Please email referrals@anxietyuk.org.uk for the latest availability.

Anxiety UK courses & groups - Anxiety UK

Therapist-led anxiety management course

Our six-week, therapist-led anxiety management course gives you with information, tips, tools, and strategies to manage anxiety. The course is based on the principles of Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT), Compassion Focused Therapy (CFT) and Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT).

This course typically runs just twice a year; its online for 1 hour per week over six weeks, and is open to Anxiety UK members and non-members aged 18+.

Our highly experienced therapists focus each session on a different type of coping mechanism to help with the management of anxiety.

Self-care tools - Anxiety UK

Self-care infoline 03444 775 774

Home - Anxiety UK

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An intro to anxiety #anxiety #fightorflight

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