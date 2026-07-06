OUR FUNCTION

SUPPORT, EDUCATION AND INFORMATION

Postnatally depressed women may feel unable to go out of their house, and meeting people may cause them a great deal of stress, therefore contact made on the phone or by e-mail can be ideal.

Women often find that talking, or writing to someone, who has had the illness and recovered, allows them to discuss the most distressing symptoms of the illness. The phone and e-mail volunteers also give women hope that they will eventually recover. This service is also available to women who would prefer to be supported by post.

The Association has a countrywide network of phone and e-mail volunteers, who have had, and recovered from post-natal illness. The volunteers are carefully vetted to ensure that they are completely well, that they have had no previous mental illness and that they are not opposed to drug therapy.

Depressed mothers are contacted at regular intervals throughout their illness and the recovery period. The relationship between the volunteer and depressed mother is regularly monitored. Most women find it a great relief to talk to someone who really understands how they feel. Depressed mothers are always advised to seek medical help and constantly assured that they will recover.

The Association runs a support service for partners and families of the depressed woman. Many of the volunteer partners will to talk to husbands of sufferers and offer help and advice if necessary.

If you have been diagnosed with postnatal illness we do advise you to try talking to one of our volunteers. You can call our helpline on 0207 386 0868 (Monday to Friday) or email us at info@apni.org and we will gladly answer any enquiries that you may have.

APNI - Association for Post-Natal Illness | Post Natal Depression

tel:+442073860868

(2) Facebook

Instagram

(30) Association for Post-Natal Illness: Overview | LinkedIn