At Arts for Dementia we use the power of the arts to inspire people living with dementia to get creative, connect, learn new skills and most importantly, have fun.

Who we are

At Arts for Dementia, we transform the lives of people living with dementia and those who care for them, through the joy of the arts.

Our vision

The future we want to see

Nationwide access to appropriate artistic stimulation that enables all people affected by dementia to live more fulfilled, active lives, at home and in the community.

Our mission

What we’re doing to achieve our vision

In collaboration with artists and cultural organisations we support, promote and deliver inspiring arts activities for people living with the early stages of dementia.

Home - Arts for Dementia

tel:020 3633 9954

info@artsfordementia.org

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(30) Arts for Dementia: Overview | LinkedIn