Engaging community members with the healing powers of the arts
Arts Uplift a not for profit Community Interest Company specialising in arts and health.
Arts Uplift works with a wide range of adults including working age adults and older people from across Coventry, Warwickshire and beyond.
Vision
Arts Uplift is a leading force providing positive life-changing arts, health and wellbeing activities within safe and welcoming spaces across the community.
Mission
Arts Uplift transforms the lives of vulnerable, isolated, and disadvantaged adults, using the power of creative arts, connection and self-expression. We do this through:
- Projects
- Programmes
- Touring performances/exhibitions
- Community-located/rooted activities
- Responding to local needs
- Training
Telephone: 07946 585978