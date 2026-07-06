Engaging community members with the healing powers of the arts

Arts Uplift a not for profit Community Interest Company specialising in arts and health.

Arts Uplift works with a wide range of adults including working age adults and older people from across Coventry, Warwickshire and beyond.

Vision

Arts Uplift is a leading force providing positive life-changing arts, health and wellbeing activities within safe and welcoming spaces across the community.

Mission

Arts Uplift transforms the lives of vulnerable, isolated, and disadvantaged adults, using the power of creative arts, connection and self-expression. We do this through:

Projects

Programmes

Touring performances/exhibitions

Community-located/rooted activities

Responding to local needs

Training

Home - Arts Uplift

Telephone: 07946 585978

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Arts Uplift