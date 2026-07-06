Young community heroes receive Chief's commendation

Four children have been praised for their quick thinking and bravery after helping to save the life of an elderly man.

In recognition of their actions, the children attended a special commendation at Leamington Fire Station, where Chief Fire Officer Ben Brook presented them with special certificates. They were also given a tour of the station, which included a visit to the new control room at Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Head Quarters. The youngsters enjoyed a ride in a fire engine and had the opportunity to try using firefighting equipment too.

While playing in a park in May 2026, the children (Oliver, Brooklyn, Evalyn and Kelsey -not pictured) heard someone calling for help coming from dense undergrowth approximately six feet high. Realising someone was in distress, they immediately rushed to their parents to alert them and called an ambulance. The children remained at the scene and were able to guide emergency crews directly to the location.

Fire crews from Leamington were called to assist the ambulance service in rescuing the man, who it’s now known had been missing for three days. He was found disorientated and suffering in the thick undergrowth during a period of extreme heat.

Ambulance crews later confirmed that had the man not been discovered for another few hours, he may not have survived.

Watch Manager, Toby Bleby, who attended the scene and nominated the children for the commendation said:

"Throughout the incident, the children remained calm, provided clear and accurate information, and stayed to ensure the man received help. There is no doubt the children’s intervention helped save his life. I was so impressed and really felt they should be recognised for their actions."

Chief Fire Officer at Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, Ben Brook, said,